ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & You'll Be High-Fiving Drivers At The Station

Hold steady.

Toronto Staff Writer
An Esso gas station.

Google Maps

Drivers, wait until September to fill up your tanks! Ontario gas prices are set to drop on Thursday, and the savings will be worth the wait.

According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, prices are expected to decrease by 7 cents on Thursday, bringing areas such as Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa and Niagara down to 151.9 cents per litre.

If all goes as planned, the dip will bring about the lowest gas some regions have seen since winter, beating last Saturday's drop to 154.9 cents per litre, which marked the cheapest since February 3, 2022.

Of course, there are always a few exceptions to the rule. For example, Peterborough — Ontario's undisputed champion of cheap gas — will offer its residents 145.9 for the third day in a row if predictions hold.

Thunder Bay and Sudbury, cities that usually land on the more expensive side of the energy market, will offer 162.9 and 168.1 cents per litre, respectively.

Other exceptions include London, Cornwall and Barrie, with the cities set to offer a slightly lower 150.9 cents per litre at the pumps.

Want to save more on gas? Sometimes it all comes down to knowing where you can get the best bang for your buck.

All you need to know is where to find the cheapest gas stations in your area, and the potential savings are usually no joke.

Another helpful tip is keeping your windows up and A.C. blasting during the summer to reduce the drag on your vehicle. Sadly, this will prevent you from doing hand-dolphins out the window.

