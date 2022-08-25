Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & The Savings Are Worth The Wait
Hold off on fueling up if you can.
Ontario gas prices are set to drop on Friday, which means all you savings-conscious drivers checking your phone at the pumps right now should put the nozzle down.
According to Gas Wizard, most of southern Ontario could see prices drop by 4 cents per litre on Friday, bringing big cities such as Toronto, London, Ottawa, and Windsor to 154.9.
If all goes as predicted, the drop will mark the lowest pump prices the province has seen in weeks.
The decrease will follow Wednesday's 4-cent drop, which brought gas down from 158.9 cents per litre for most of Ontario.
Of course, there are always a few exceptions.
Peterborough, one of the province's most consistent places for scoring cheaper gas, is unlikely to record any change on Friday. However, local motorists won't be bummed, as pumps would remain at a comparatively blissful 151.6 cents per litre.
If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
As usual, the worst places to fuel up are in northern parts of Ontario, with Greater Sudbury offering its drivers a dismal 167.3 cents per litre.
The city will be followed closely by Thunder Bay which is supposed to record a 6-cent spike on Friday, bringing gas prices to 165.9 cents per litre.
Are you looking for new ways to save on gas?
Dan McTeague, analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, advises drivers to lean on their vehicle's A.C. and avoid rolling their windows down this summer.
"If on highways and it's hot, it might be better to keep windows up and A.C. on as drag reduces mileage," he told Narcity.