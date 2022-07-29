Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Go Down Again Tomorrow So You Should Defo Fuel Up Later
The road trip is back on, friends.
Your tank is low, but you don't have to drive today? Commuting is your best bet. Ontario gas prices are set to drop again on Saturday, and the savings will be worth the wait.
According to Gas Wizard, most provincial regions will see their pumps drop by 1 to 2 cents on Saturday, bringing the average total down 179.9 cents per litre for areas like Toronto, Niagara, Windsor, and Waterloo.
If all goes as planned, the decrease will follow Friday's one-cent drop and come a week after Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, predicted the lowest rates Ontario had seen since spring.
Saturday's drop will also level the playing field between the northern and southern regions of the province, which typically record vastly different gas prices.
For example, Peterborough, a city that often records cheaper gas than the rest of Ontario, could offer its residents 172.6 at the pumps. A rate that barely beats what Thunder Bay, a place that is usually way too expensive, is offering after a 16-cent drop-off.
The Winnipeg adjacent city will offer its residents a blissful 172.9 cents per litre tomorrow, so if you live there, you'll want to avoid driving at all costs on Friday or risk losing out on some significant savings.
This summer has been a loose cannon for energy markets, with pricey fluctuations forcing most of the province's drivers to pay over $2 a litre numerous times.
Thankfully, the government's recent gas tax cut has been helping bring prices down, but staying updated on the markets remains a must.