Ontario Gas Prices Are Going Way Down Tomorrow & It's Total Weekend Travel Vibes
Avoid filling up today if you can.
Listen up road trippers (or anyone who's running low on gas)! Hold your horses till the weekend -- at least that's the vibe being put out by Ontario gas prices.
Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told Narcity that pumps are set to go down by seven cents on Saturday. It would bring totals for areas such as Toronto, Niagara, Ottawa, and Windsor down to 167.9 cents per litre.
The drop will follow today's 8-cent hike, which is currently causing most drivers to pay the highest prices they've seen all week.
The start of the weekend will favour motorists in southern Ontario, who are predicted to pay the province's cheapest gas prices.
Spots like Barrie and London will be the most affordable, offering a slightly-less 166.9 cents per litre at the pumps.
The shift will cause cities like Cornwall and Peterborough, which usually offer significantly cheaper rates than the rest of Ontario, to be stuck offering 168.9 and 170.6 cents per litre.
As for what the most expensive place for gas will be, that title is still being held firmly by Sudbury. The city is set to offer motorists a dismal 181.6 cents per litre, on Friday and Saturday.
Are you wondering how to save more on gas? McTeague recommends waiting until Saturday night to fill up -- weekend evenings see gas bars lose some of their retail margins for a few hours.
"Many stations part with some of their 7-9 cent/litre retail margin, which is included in the price, to attract more volumes of sales when traffic slows down," he said.