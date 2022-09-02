Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Again Tomorrow & Waiting To Fill-Up Is A Must
Just in time for a long weekend road trip.
Anyone planning to drive up to the cottage for one last summer hurrah this weekend will be relieved to know Ontario gas prices are in their favour.
According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, prices will fall another 2 cents on Saturday, bringing totals to 147.9 cents per litre for areas such as Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, and Niagara.
\u201c\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: After falling 9 cts over the last 2 days #GasPrices will FALL another 2 cts to 147.9 cts/l Saturday for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Kitchener #Hamilton #LdnOnt #Barrie #Niagara #Windsor #Kingston & most of S #Ont. #Montreal to \ud83d\udc40 same drop to 166.9\nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGIrWw\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1662117041
If all goes as planned, the decrease will bring the province's total savings to 11 cents over the past three days.
The city with the biggest potential to save is Peterborough, which could offer its drivers a blissful 142.9 cents per litre. A massive improvement over the $2 a litre the province was paying earlier this season.
London and Barrie motorists will also skirt by with a little extra savings in the bank, as the cities are set to offer 146.9 cents per litre. The lowest either have seen since last winter.
Unfortunately, gas will still be reasonably high for those living up north, with Sudbury and Thunder Bay residents paying a dismal 164.3 and 157.9 cents per litre, respectively.
If you really want to get the most bang for your buck, experts recommend waiting until the evening to fill up.
McTeague previously told Narcity that drivers who filled up their tank on Saturday and Sunday evenings are usually better off.
"Weekend evenings tend to be slightly cheaper as gas bars lose some of their retail margins for a few hours," he said.