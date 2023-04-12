Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow & This Cheap Spot Will Get Hit Hard
Fuelling up today could be the smart choice. ⛽
Ontario gas prices have remained pretty reasonable in 2023, but this week's increase could be an early warning sign of a costly upwards trend.
"And it begins," gas analyst Dan McTeague tweeted on Wednesday before predicting that pumps would rise 2 cents a litre by Thursday.
\u201cAnd it begins \u2026 \n\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: #GasPrices to rise 2 cents a litre Thursday to 158.9 cts/l for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Kitchener #Barrie #LdnOnt #Hamilton #Niagara #Windsor & most of S #Ont \n#Montreal up same to 170.9 \nBeware the shift to summer gasoline blend. Likely this week\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1681267673
"Beware the shift to summer gasoline blend," he added.
If McTeague's prediction is correct, various cities, including Toronto, Hamilton, St. Catharines and Ottawa, could see gas prices leap up to 158.9 cents per litre.
The shift will have a significant impact on one of the province's cheapest places for gas, Cornwall, where prices could rise by six cents to 156.9 cents per litre.
On the bright side, Peterborough, the province's reigning champ for affordable gas, could see its prices drop by one cent, bringing totals down to 149.6 cents per litre.
According to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), Ontario's average gas price was 153.2 cents per litre as of Wednesday, April 12, with data showing a two-day upward trend. It records also highlight last year's average, a pricey 166.1 cents per litre.
Will gas prices ever go back down Ontario?
Not if the experts have anything to say about it.
McTeague told Narcity back in January that gas prices would be as high in 2023 as they were during their peak last year, if not higher, with spikes set to have a greater staying power.
"The only security people have right now is predictability," he said at the time.
So, it looks like drivers will need to keep a close eye on energy markets this year to avoid breaking the bank.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.