Gas Prices Tomorrow Will Be A Lot Cheaper In Alberta Compared To The Rest Of Canada & Here's Why

Calgary Staff Writer
Cars filling up at a gas station.

As gas prices are set to rise across Canada tomorrow, drivers in Alberta will be relieved to hear that prices are set to drop across the province as a result of the suspension of the collection of the fuel tax.

Prices at the pumps will drop by 8 cents per litre for regular gas in Edmonton and Calgary for April 1, according to the latest data from price prediction website Gas Wizard.

That is in stark contrast to prices across most of Canada.

Gas prices in Toronto are expected to rise by 6 cents per litre, and Vancouver will see prices rise by 5 cents per litre. Barrie and Windsor, Ontario, are set to see the steepest price hike of 7 cents per litre for regular gas.

Alberta's dropping fuel costs come as a result of the province suspending collection of the fuel tax from April 1.

Earlier this month, Alberta announced it would drop fuel tax to help combat "skyrocketing" gas prices in the province.

Premier Jason Kenney blamed rising fuel costs on “uncertainty caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine" and the federal government’s plan to raise the carbon tax by 3 cents per litre from April 1.

“These costs will drive the price of groceries up further as it costs more and more to get delivery trucks from warehouses to stores,” he said when announcing the measures.

The suspension of fuel tax means a 13-cents-per-litre break at the pumps in the province.

The government said while it will review the collection of fuel tax on a quarterly basis, it would not be reinstated before July 1.

