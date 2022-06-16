Someone Shared Alberta Gas Prices From March 2020 & It's Bringing A Tear To People's Eyes
"Remember when?"
If there's one thing that most Canadians are united on, it's groaning over how much gas costs these days. To make things worse, one Reddit poster decided to share a throwback photo of gas prices in Alberta in March 2020, and people were so sad about it.
The Reddit post titled "Gas prices on March 23, 2020" shows the low price of 68.9 cents a litre for gas in Alberta, at the time when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Canada.
from alberta
Gas prices have been climbing recently, and the Gas Wizard predicting that gas in Calgary will cost 191.9 cents a litre on Friday, June 17, and 189.9 cents a litre in Edmonton.
It's safe to say everyone was pretty upset to see just how much things have changed, in terms of gas prices, since March 2020.
One Reddit user claimed the post had "brought a tear" to their eye, and honestly same.
"This is like 1996 Ontario prices," someone else joked.
Another added they'd kept a Costco receipt for the time when they were charged 55 cents a litre, the lowest gas price they'd ever seen in their life.
In comparison, one Reddit user said it had cost them $110 to fill their car at Costco last week and said that "it hurt."
They also reminisced about gas prices in 2015, when they had been able to full up their car that uses premium gas for around $40 as "gas price signed were around 40 cents."
Another user really brought everyone back down to reality highlighting that gas prices were so low as people had to stay home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"Too bad we didn't have anywhere to go," they said.
In April, fuel tax was dropped in Alberta as a way to combat spiralling costs. Fuel tax collections aren't expected to be reinstated in the province until July 1 at the earliest.