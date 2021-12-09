Trending Tags

Vancouver's Property Taxes Are Going Up Next Year & They'll Be Higher Than Expected

Here's how much homeowners can expect to pay. 👇🏼

Russ Heinl | Dreamstime

Vancouver home and business owners will see a notable hike in their property taxes next year.

The City of Vancouver has approved a new budget for 2022, which includes a higher-than-proposed property tax increase of 6.35%. Draft documents of the budget list property tax increases at 5%.

The $1.75-billion operating and $683.4-million capital budgets, which were approved Tuesday, will be shared early next year in final documents. According to city officials, the hike in property taxes is partially driven by a new climate levy that accounts for 1% of the tax increase.

In a news release, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart called the 6.35% increase “modest,” saying it will result in an additional $6 per month for the median condo, $14 for the median detached home, and $26 for the median business property.

However — whatever the monthly dollar dent — property owners in the already notoriously pricey city aren’t impressed. Passionate property owners and politicians took to social media to express their distaste for the fact that the tax hike was higher than promised.

The move adds insult to injury for local business owners who’ve already been hard-hit financially thanks to the relentless pandemic. Vancouver's merchants already pay among Canada’s most lopsided property taxes relative to their residential counterparts.

The vote was far from a unanimous one within the walls of City Hall; most elements of the budget were passed by a vote of 6-5.

Funded by property owners, the budget’s new, annual $9-million climate fund plans to retrofit buildings, revamp public transit, create more electric vehicle chargers, and improve cycling and walking infrastructure throughout the city. The budget also includes more spending on firefighter and police officers. Spending on such emergency personnel is responsible for nearly half of the hefty property tax increase.

On the affordable housing front, a total of $500,000 was also approved to implement council’s recent initiative to bring “vacancy control” to single-room-occupancy buildings.

Amid growing costs in Vancouver in recent years, property tax hikes in the city are nothing new. It appears it’s more about the broken promise of a 5% hike that isn’t sitting well for some.

The post City of Vancouver Approves 6.35% Hike on Property Taxes for 2022 appeared first on Storeys.

9 Vancouver Homes You Can Only Dream Of Buying

Soprovich

Vancouver is obviously known for it's hot real estate, from multi-million dollar apartments to multi-gajillion dollar homes.

Vancouver Real Estate Group

We know Vancouver as our beloved hometown. The rest of the world know Vancouver as a cheaper option for filming locations, but also a city of ridiculously high and continuously sky-rocketing housing prices.

This $18 Million Penthouse In Vancouver Is Breathtaking

Mike Graham and Tyson Angus Real Estate

18,000,000: the asking price for the perfect palace. Ever glamorous Vancouver continues to be labeled Canada's most expensive housing market. The city has a consistent reputation as being one of the best places to live in with its friendly aura and beautiful West Coast scenery. It is these breathtaking views that hike up the prices of the ever-heightening condo buildings.

Being a princess in Vancouver isn't as easy as wearing Aritzia and sipping Starbucks pumpkin spice lattes. Royalty in the urban world has shifted from mansions in vast lands to high-rise modernesque paradises with luxury amenities. Enjoy an indoor pool, exercise centre and bike room along with the 6,833 squared footage of this beautiful space. Centred close to a shopping area and the marina, this condo is perfect for every glamorous Vancouverite. That is, a Vancouverite with 18,000,000 to spare!

