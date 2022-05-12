NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

canadian housing market

This Gorgeous Log Home For Sale In BC Is Right On A Lake & Has Mountain Views

"Panoramic views of Nimpo Lake."

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Outside of log home. Right: Living room in log home.

LandQuest

This cozy wooden cabin is for sale in B.C. and it comes with some super gorgeous lake views. It's located right on Nimpo Lake in the Chilcotin region of B.C. and is surrounded by mountains.

The property is listed for a hefty $1.8 million, but when you see photos of the airy home — you'll understand why.

Log home with views.Log home with views.LandQuest

There are beautiful views of the surrounding mountain landscape from this place.

The large viewing deck in the backyard would be the perfect spot to take in the scenery.


Log home with views.Log home with views.LandQuest

The whole property comes with 1.47 acres of land and a large lakefront cabin that could fit a huge family.

There is also so much yard space on the property that it would be perfect for hosting any backyard BBQs after a long day of boating on the lake.

Log home with views.Log home with views.LandQuest

The dining room is quite spacious and while everyone enjoys their meals, they can also take in those stunning lake views.

There is also a sidebar in the dining room area for any extra seating — or if you'd like to whip up a couple of cocktails before a meal.

Dining area in log home.Dining area in log home.LandQuest

The big kitchen has charm with its deep-blue antique-looking appliances — giving off a retro vibe.

Kitchen area in log home.Kitchen area in log home.LandQuest

The entire property is surrounded by stunning lush forest, Nimpo lake and mountains, so you could really immerse yourself in nature here.

If you've been searching for a change, this home is a great place to escape city life.

A Dream Lakefront Log Home

\u200bLiving area in log home.

LandQuest

Price: $1.8 million

Address: 1920 Otter Road - Nimpo Lake, BC

Listing

