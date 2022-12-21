Someone In Vancouver Is Looking For A Person To Share This 1 Bedroom For Over $750 Per Month
You'll get to be in a bunk bed! 🛏️
Someone in Vancouver has put quite the price tag on a one-bedroom apartment downtown, which includes sharing a bunk bed.
The listing was posted to Facebook Marketplace on December 20 and the poster is looking for a single person to share the space in Yaletown, for over $750 per month.
On top of the already pricey monthly rent, utilities will cost an additional $50 per month.
Apartment in Vancouver.Facebook Marketplace
They are looking for a clean, student or professional with multiple landlord references to share this "dorm" from January 6 to March 6 — with the possible extension to the full month of March, according to the listing.
The apartment is located on the 29th floor and one bedroom has already been claimed, it added.
Apartment in Vancouver.Facebook Marketplace
The space comes with one bedroom, one bathroom and one small kitchen.
The listing said that there is laundry in the unit, as well as some free amenities in the building like a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a steam room, a social room, a media room and a gym.
Luckily, this would mean there are a lot of places to escape to, for anyone looking to get away from the small shared area.
Apartment in Vancouver.Facebook Marketplace
According to the poster, the apartment also has great views of downtown Vancouver and is located close to many local restaurants, SkyTrain stations and bus stops.
Plus, it's only a walk away from Parq Casino.
Maybe the close proximity to restaurants, entertainment and public transit would make the pricey rent a little more with it?