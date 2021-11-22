Catherine O'Hara Is Moira Rose & Kevin's Mom In 'Home Alone' & It Surprises People Every Year
Is Home Alone the Moira Rose origin story?🎄🤣
It's that time of year again! With the holiday season fast approaching, people around the world are realizing that Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek and Kevin's mom in Home Alone are actually the same person.
While Catherine O'Hara fans will be familiar with her iconic history of characters, it seems not everyone immediately recognizes her in some of those earlier roles.
Watching Home Alone. Or - as I now like to think of it - the Moira Rose origin story.pic.twitter.com/HfV58xMCqg— Lauren Laverne (@Lauren Laverne) 1608837728
Around this time of year, when movie lovers curl up to watch festive classics once again, social media becomes filled with tweets and posts as people realize Moira Rose is the same actor as Kate McCallister.
Had NO IDEA Moira Rose is Mrs. McAllister from Home Alone— Trev (@Trev) 1637512162
Things are no different in 2021, and Schitt's Creek fans are already taking to Twitter to share their surprise.
Wait. Moira Rose is the mom from Home Alone?!?!— Joel Serin-Christ (@Joel Serin-Christ) 1637116514
After learning about the connection between the two moms, fans have pointed out that the two characters actually have some very similar traits, too — including occasionally totally neglecting their kids. Oops!
How old were you when you realized Kevin\u2019s mom from home alone was Moira Rose from Schitt\u2019s Creek?— Brendan (@Brendan) 1637108020
One fan joked, "Kate McAllister fainting at the airport in Home Alone 2 is *peak* Moira Rose."
I need someone to make a Home Alone/Schitt's Creek mashup where Moira Rose leaves her kid at home. Or where David is forgotten at home by his parents. Or both.— Colleen Hoelscher (@Colleen Hoelscher) 1637611019
Another noted, "Watching Home Alone, a Christmas Eve tradition, but this year all I can see is Moira Rose...and how it is very in character of her to forget her kid."
Just randomly thought about how in Home Alone the parents were in first class and the kids weren\u2019t \n\nDhehjdjdjdjd Moira Rose\u2019s ass aint been with the mom shit EVER— J*jo S*wa is 37 years old \ud83c\udf80 (@J*jo S*wa is 37 years old \ud83c\udf80) 1627329306
The Canadian-American star first appeared as the mom in Home Alone back in 1990. Around 25 years later, she returned to our screens as Moira Rose in the award-winning Canadian sitcom.
the Home Alone to Schitt's Creek arc works really well if you just imagine that Moira Rose has always been a caring but neglectful mother who grew more self-centered as the years wore on— Hanif Abdurraqib (@Hanif Abdurraqib) 1576455946
The annual realization is so regular that the official Schitt's Creek Twitter page acknowledged it last year, joking that "it's that time of year again."