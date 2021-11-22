Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People

Catherine O'Hara Is Moira Rose & Kevin's Mom In 'Home Alone' & It Surprises People Every Year

Is Home Alone the Moira Rose origin story?🎄🤣

Catherine O'Hara Is Moira Rose & Kevin's Mom In 'Home Alone' & It Surprises People Every Year
@schittscreek | Instagram, Home Alone | IMDb

It's that time of year again! With the holiday season fast approaching, people around the world are realizing that Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek and Kevin's mom in Home Alone are actually the same person.

While Catherine O'Hara fans will be familiar with her iconic history of characters, it seems not everyone immediately recognizes her in some of those earlier roles.

Around this time of year, when movie lovers curl up to watch festive classics once again, social media becomes filled with tweets and posts as people realize Moira Rose is the same actor as Kate McCallister.

Things are no different in 2021, and Schitt's Creek fans are already taking to Twitter to share their surprise.

After learning about the connection between the two moms, fans have pointed out that the two characters actually have some very similar traits, too — including occasionally totally neglecting their kids. Oops!

One fan joked, "Kate McAllister fainting at the airport in Home Alone 2 is *peak* Moira Rose."

Another noted, "Watching Home Alone, a Christmas Eve tradition, but this year all I can see is Moira Rose...and how it is very in character of her to forget her kid."

The Canadian-American star first appeared as the mom in Home Alone back in 1990. Around 25 years later, she returned to our screens as Moira Rose in the award-winning Canadian sitcom.

The annual realization is so regular that the official Schitt's Creek Twitter page acknowledged it last year, joking that "it's that time of year again."

From Your Site Articles

Sarah Levy Shared Pics From Her Wedding Day & Dan Looked Pretty Darn Cute With His Bouquet

Don't you just love love?

@sarahplevy | Instagram

Happy couple alert! Sarah Levy finally shared wedding pictures from her big day and they're so, so gorgeous.

Back in October, Twyla from Schitt's Creek tied the knot with her partner Graham Outerbridge. On Sunday, November 21, she shared new pics from the joyful event on her Insta, and we're melting over how happy everyone looked.

Keep Reading Show less

Dan Levy Revealed Where The Name 'Schitt's Creek' Came From & It's Surprisingly Wholesome

It all started with Eugene Levy drinking wine with his friends.

@schittscreek | Instagram

If you've ever wondered how Schitt's Creek got its name, Dan Levy has revealed how the name of the town — and in turn, the show — came to be and it's actually pretty sweet.

In Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt's Creek, a book written by Dan and Eugene Levy, the face behind David Rose shared that it all started when his dad had dinner with some friends.

Keep Reading Show less

Annie Murphy Revealed How 'Ew David' Started & How It Continues To Haunt Dan Levy To This Day

"That can't feel good."

@annefrances | Instagram, @schittscreek | Instagram

When you think of Schitt's Creek, the phrase "Ew, David" probably comes to mind fairly quickly — but you might be surprised at how few times it's actually said in the show.

The recently released coffee table book Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story Of Schitt's Creek has so many behind-the-scenes nuggets, and in one section, Annie Murphy dishes about Alexis Rose's infamous catchphrase.

Keep Reading Show less

Harry Styles Sent Dan Levy A Special Gift & Even David Rose Would Be Impressed

We're kind of jealous, tbh. 💅

@harrystyles | Instagram, @instadanjlevy | Instagram

In iconic friendships you simply love to see, Harry Styles sent Dan Levy a package of goodies from his new cosmetic line "Pleasing" and it's pretty impressive.

On Monday, November 15, the Schitt's Creek actor took to his Insta story to show off the present he got from the "Watermelon Sugar" singer.

Keep Reading Show less