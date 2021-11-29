Catherine O'Hara's Bloopers For The Governor General's Awards Are So Dang Cute (VIDEO)
So many struggles and laughs!
Canadian icon Catherine O'Hara was recently given the Governor General's lifetime artistic achievement award and the bloopers while filming her segment are just so precious.
"OK, can we do this again?" she asks in an exasperated tone, as she struggles to open her medal.
"Did I do it backwards?"\n\nCatherine O'Hara has some trouble with her Governor General's Performing Arts Award medal...\n\n#GGAwards | @GovGPAApic.twitter.com/0k0eDzzHYN— CBC Gem (@CBC Gem) 1638198916
"Is this waterproof?" she asks someone off-camera, who confirms that it is. The person then asks her if she's inquiring due to potentially crying.
"No, for the lake," she laughs, seeming to joke that she might hurl it in there because she can't get it on.
After finally securing the medal around her neck, she then discovers that she's put it on backwards, which causes a full-blown case of the giggles.
The clip ends with O'Hara smiling and wearing her well-earned medal the right way.
It's a good thing that the reward was waterproof, as she broke down in tears while Noah Reid serenaded her with Joni Mitchell's classic hit, "A Case of You."
The singer and actor who played Patrick on Schitt's Creek also paid homage to Moira Rose by donning several of the ridiculous wigs that O'Hara wore during the show.
Noah Reid as Moira Rose, a thread:pic.twitter.com/ZAg1IH9CBI— CBC Gem (@CBC Gem) 1637972604
She's not the only one who benefited from a waterproof medal. Fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds also got teary as he watched a video of Barenaked Ladies' Steven Page singing a song about how much Canada loves him.
"I'm not crying. It's just maple syrup," Reynolds wrote in the caption of his Instagram post thanking everyone, which would truly be a unique Canadian talent.
Congratulations, both!