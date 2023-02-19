Dan Levy Gave Some Real Talk About The Recent UFO Takedowns & He Has A Point (VIDEO)
Dan Levy took to his TikTok to weigh in on the recent news of unidentified objects being shot down in North America, and he's raised some points that others have likely been thinking themselves.
On Friday, February 17, the Canadian shared his thoughts about the takedown of two unidentified flying objects (UFOs) in the U.S.
"So I'm jumping on TikTok after about 17 years and two posts to talk about what's going on with the UFOs," the Schitt's Creek actor explained. "Um. Not a great use of my time, granted."
"So, two UFOs were shot down over Alaska and Lake Huron, and they can't find them," he continued, pausing to give what only can be described as a skeptical look.
"A country shot down UFOs, and they can't find them. They don't have the coordinates for where, presumably, the army planes shot down the UFOs?" Levy questioned, which is very fair.
He then said that while there's probably a valid reason for everything that's happened, he's here to "stoke the flames of controversy and skepticism" — as one does!
"Especially considering that because they won't be found, they will not be analyzed," Levy said of the downed objects.
"Feels weird to me," he said. "I don't know. Anyways, it's Friday, and I'm bored."
People in the comment section were very into this unexpected take from Levy.
"Didn’t have Dan Levy alien investigation on my 2023 bingo card but I’m here for it," said one person.
"If it takes UFOs to get Dan Levy content, bring them on!" said another.
"You need to do an 'Anyway it’s Friday and I’m bored' series now Dan... it’s a need I have now," one TikToker wrote.
We second that, Dan!
