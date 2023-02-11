Justin Trudeau Says He 'Ordered The Take Down Of An Unidentified Object' Over Canada
An American fighter aircraft shot down the object.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that he ordered an unidentified object over Canada to be shot down.
At 4:55 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 11, 2023, Trudeau posted on Twitter about the situation that unfolded in the skies over Canada and shared that Canadian forces are recovering the wreckage of the object for analysis.
"I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace," Trudeau said in his tweet.
He revealed that North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) shot down the unidentified object that was in Canadian airspace over Yukon.
NORAD is a bi-national organization between the U.S. and Canada that’s tasked with aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning for all of North America.
"Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object," the prime minister said.
Trudeau also said that he spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden earlier in the afternoon on Saturday about the situation.
"Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object," he said on Twitter.
The prime minister thanked NORAD for keeping watch over North America.
On Friday, February 10, U.S. Northern Command took down an unidentified object that was within U.S. sovereign airspace and over U.S. territorial water off Alaska’s northern coast.
Recovery efforts continued into Saturday as operations had to be adjusted because of weather conditions.
In a statement posted on Twitter by the U.S. Northern Command and NORAD, it was said that there are “no further details” about the object’s “capabilities, purpose or origin.”
This comes after a “high altitude surveillance balloon” was taken down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, February 4.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.