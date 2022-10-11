Toronto's Getting A Haunted Hotel Party & You Can Bring Your Pup Along For The Ride
The ultimate plus one! 👻
Halloween may traditionally be for goblins and ghouls, but this year it's going to the dogs.
Ontario Doggos is throwing a dog-friendly Halloween party in Toronto, so instead of leaving your best friend at home – you can celebrate with them!
The Haunting of Doggos Hotel will be coming to Toronto on October 29 for a dog-friendly party "inspired by film noir and the Prohibition era," according to a press release.
Guest will have to enter the haunted hotel party through a hallway filled with "sinister things that dogs fear" in order to reach the bar and social lobby. Where you can groove out to music and mingle with other guests and pups.
Although, unlike any regular party, there will be theatrical scenes for you to discover with "hidden-in-plain-site hotel actors."
To unlock the scenes, all you'll have to do is present a key to the actors playing the bellhop, the maid, the janitor, the nurse and the bartender to uncover a mini-theatrical scene, and you might get a reward out of it.
Keys for the scenes can be purchased at the party for $5, according to their website.
If you're not up for sleuthing at the party, you and your pooch can enjoy hors d'oeuvres served by ghostly waiters, and humans can enjoy a complimentary spooky cocktail sponsored by Titos Vodka.
Although no matter how you plan to party, you'll want to dress to impress if you plan on winning a prize in their Halloween costume contest.
Tickets for the event are $30 online and include entry for you and your pooch, a complimentary cocktail and hors d'oeuvres.
If you feel like balling out, you can also opt for the All-Inclusive Hotel Package for $45, which gives you an extra cocktail, three keys, and entrance in a VIP giveaway.
Tickets will also be available at the door, but they'll be slightly more expensive at $40.
The event will run in two-time slots, with 100 guests in each slot from 2 p.m to 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The Haunting of Doggos Hotel
Price: $30 per ticket
When: October 29, 2022
Address: 553 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To celebrate spooky season with your four-legged friend!