'Love Is Blind' Alum Kyle Abrams Is Engaged Again & Natalie Says He Used Deepti For 'Clout'
He briefly dated Deepti after they appeared on Season 2 of Love Is Blind.
Kyle Abrams from Season 2 of Love Is Blind is engaged.
The former reality star shared an engagement video on his Instagram page and coincidentally it was on the same day that another cast member from his season of LIB, Natalie Lee, called him out for using Deepti Vempati for "clout."
On Monday, Abrams posted a video of him getting down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend Tania Deleanos.
"Scene 2…💍 Thank you to everyone involved! I couldn’t have done it without you," he captioned the post.
Abrams told E! News that the proposal happened on April 11 at Room 1520 in Chicago.
"In order for the perfect proposal, I knew there were two important acts I had to perform," Abrams told the outlet.
"One was surprise her with having both of our families there all whilst having their exact locations on her phone and two, hire the most authentic Mariachi band in Chicago."
For LIB fans wondering about the ring, Abrams did not propose with his mother's wedding ring that was seen on the second season and that he gave to Shaina Hurley.
The 30-year-old confirmed to E! News that he proposed to Deleanos with a custom platinum ring from Plum Diamonds.
Abrams starred in Season 2 of the Netflix dating show where he proposed to Hurley in the pods.
The two ended their relationship before getting to the altar.
Hurley has since married Christos Lardakis.
Following his break-up with Hurley, Abrams began dating Vempati who he later admitted he should've asked to marry him in the dating experiment.
However, in September 2022 Abrams posted a statement on Instagram announcing that he and Vempati went their separate ways and he was dating someone new.
Coincidentally, on the same day of Abrams' engagement announcement, his name came up on Vempati and Lee's podcast Out of the Pods.
During the episode released on Monday, Lee and Vempati discuss the Season 4 Love Is Blind finale and then dive into their own past LIB relationships.
That's when Vempati's former relationship with Abrams came up.
"There was a lot of amazing moments for me. It was the chapter I needed for sure," Vempati said of her relationship with Abrams. "I knew he had to be in my life for a reason."
Lee proceeded to laugh at Vempati's comment and then accused Abrams of using Vempati for "clout."
"I think after everything Kyle has done to you, I have such a grudge against him," Lee said during the podcast.
"We spoke about this in another interview outside of this podcast about how he truly just used you for clout. I think that you were very genuine on your end (...) I don't think he was very genuine."
Vempati agreed and said there probably was "some incentive" to be around or with her.
"It sucks because there were so many moments that we spent together alone and he didn't have to do any of that. Yeah, I totally agree. I think it's not black and white, there's a lot of grey area there," she continued.
Vempati previously spoke to Narcity about her breakup with Abrams and said ultimately their "goals didn't align" and the pressure they faced immediately after the show also didn't help.
"Honestly, we just recognize that we were better off as friends, and that's okay," she said at the time.
As for what Vempati thinks of Abrams' new fiancée, the podcast co-host only had good things to say about her when she appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off The Vine podcast in September 2022.
Vempati told Bristowe that she had met Deleanos a few times at that point after running into her and her ex Abrams in Chicago.
"She's so sweet!" Vempati said. I just want him to be happy and do whatever he wants with his life."