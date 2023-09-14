This Job In Canada Will Pay You $3K To Binge Netflix Shows Like Stranger Things & Squid Game
Best job ever?
Is your definition of a dream job in Canada one that lets you lounge around and binge Netflix? Well, look no further, friend.
OnlineCasinos is on the hunt for an individual who loves being zombified by quality entertainment, savours every popcorn kernel, and has an undying love for sci-fi dramas like Squid Game,Stranger Things, and the trendy nostalgia of Wednesday.
Think you've got what it takes to be a couch potato? Sure you do. After all, what's not to love about earning a few thousands bucks to watch TV and another couple hundred to drown in snacks, all while being immersed in Netflix's addictive algorithm?
Should you choose to accept this binge-watching mission, you'll be required to rate each show on a number of categories. This includes how often you doze off while watching them and whether you'd re-watch the season because it was just too good to resist.
The overall goal is to determine which of the three series is the most binge-worthy.
You'll rate each show out of 10 on their "bingeability", "distractibility", "snoozability", your urge for a re-watch, and just how gobsmacked you were by that season finale.
Here's the basic lowdown:
- Applications opened on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. and will come to a close on National Binge Day, Monday, September 25, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.
- Entering is a breeze. Just hop over to the competition's webpage, fill out a snazzy form, and resist the urge to submit it a million times. One entry per person, folks. Duplicate or sneaky scripted entries will see you watching from the sidelines.
If you're crowned the binge-watching champion, you'll be notified in a mere five business days. Respond with your best acceptance speech within 48 hours, embark on your month-long Netflix journey, and submit your TV testimonials by October 25, 2023.
Let's talk money.
Once your binge mission is complete, you'll snag $200 for Netflix (yes, that’s a year of Netflix paid), $300 for your munchies, and a cool $2,000 for, well, just being awesome. And here's the kicker: all this will be sent your way via PayPal in USD. So, really you'll be earning over CA$3,000 for your "hard work."
That being said, this cash prize might be taxable. So, you might want to take that into account before you start making big purchases.
Netflix Binger
Salary: Roughly CA$3,344.988 before taxes
Company: OnlineCasinos
Who Should Apply: Netflix and snack lovers looking to make some easy money.
