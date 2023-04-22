Here's Where The Season 1 Cast Of 'The Ultimatum' Is Now & Who Is Still Together In 2023
One couple is expecting baby no. 2!
It's been almost one year since The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On was released on Netflix and fans now know when the next season will air. But how did things turn out with the original crew?
The OG season featured eight couples as they tried the experiment of seeing other people to see if they ultimately wanted to be together or try with someone else.
In the end, four couples left together and one even got married during the finale.
A new trailer for The Ultimatum: Queer Love dropped during the Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion. The new season will follow five LGTBQ+ couples and will premiere on Netflix on May 24.
With just a month to go before the new season, here's a look at where the couples of Season 1 are now.
Shanique Imari & Randall Griffin
Randall Griffin proposed to Shanique Imari in the Season 1 finale, but then during the reunion couple admitted they broke up after six months.
The two ended up getting back together, but are no longer engaged.
Their relationship seems to be going well and the two often post date night pics on their social media.
Madlyn Ballatori & Colby Kissinger
Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger got married in The Ultimatum finale and will soon be parents of two!
The couple welcomed a daughter, Josie, a few months after the show aired and on Jan. 23, 2023, they announced baby number two is due in September.
Rae Williams
Rae Williams tells Narcity she's still working her 9-5 and has become a part-time influencer since the show.
During the reunion episode, Williams revealed she was dating a woman at the time. She says they are no longer together but remain close friends.
"Since her I've just been single and then I've kind of tried to put myself out there a little bit. But I've been nervous too," she told Narcity.
Zay Wilson
Although Rae Williams and Zay Wilson came to The Ultimatum as a couple, the two are no longer on speaking terms, according to Williams.
Wilson also recently went on another Netflix dating show called Perfect Match.
During his time on Perfect Match, Wilson made comments about his ex Williams and she fired back.
April Marie
April Marie and Jake Cunningham ended things in the finale of The Ultimatum and it looks like they didn't give things another chance.
After the finale, Marie revealed she was dating real estate broker Cody Cooper.
The couple has been together for over a year now.
"Thank you for walking into my life & showing me what LOVE is," Marie wrote on one of her Instagram posts that has a collage of photos and videos of the couple.
In February, Marie announced that she and Cooper are expecting their first child together. The baby girl is due in August.
Jake Cunningham
Among all the couples who tried relationships with someone other than who they came to the show with, it was clear Jake Cunningham and Rae Williams had a strong connection.
However, the two broke things off after the show.
The two remain are still in touch, as confirmed by Williams during an interview with Narcity.
Alexis Maloney & Hunter Parr
Alexis Parr (formerly Alexis Maloney) and Hunter Parr left the show early as they decided they wanted to be together and didn't want to try with anyone else.
According to their Instagram pages, the pair got married in California on June 18, 2022.
It looks like they've been loving married life based on all the photos they post online.
Lauren Pounds & Nathan Ruggles
Lauren Pounds and Nathan Ruggles left the show early after Ruggles proposed to Pounds and she said yes.
In an Instagram post Pounds revealed that Ruggles later proposed for a second time in Austin after they left the show.
They got married on October 1, 2022 at the Breckenridge Lodge in Colorado.
