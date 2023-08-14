An 'Ultimatum' Star Just Had A Baby & Fans Of The Netflix Show Are Thrilled For Her (PHOTOS)
"Baby Girl IS HERE!"
A star of Season 1 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is now a mom.
April Marie Melohn shared the exciting news that she had welcomed her first baby with her boyfriend Cody Cooper in a post on August 11.
"Baby Girl IS HERE!" the reality star wrote in the caption and included photos of the couple in the hospital.
"I knew I wanted to go through the experience of our delivery & time at the hospital in private. As hard as it was a secret to keep, I’m so happy to finally share with you guys. Just know it’s been a long week for us, but we made it!"
Melohn said she and Cooper had been in the hospital since August 8 and that it was the "most painful 24+ hours of [her] life" but she called it the "most beautiful experience ever."
The Netflix alum then shared her baby girl's name, Mila Aven Cooper, and a photo of her on Sunday.
"These past few days have been pure bliss. Happy tears & nonstop staring at this sweet face. Mommy & Daddy are obsessed with you!" Melohn wrote.
Melohn also shared a longer video on YouTube showing the couple going to the hospital and then ending with her and Cooper going home with baby Mila.
Madlyn Ballatori, who starred alongside Melohn in Season 1 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On and is also pregnant with her second child, shared a sweet message on the baby announcement post.
"Congratulations! It just keeps getting better," she wrote.
Fans of the Netflix show are also very excited over the news and shared their own congratulatory messages.
"I remember watching you on tv, wanting SO BAD to be a mommy and to start a family with the WRONG person," one person wrote. "Now look at you, happy as ever, with someone so perfect for you. Congratulations to you and Cody!! Mila is so perfect."
Another fan also shared they loved watching Melohn on the show and is "so happy [she] found someone who loves and respects [her].
"Congratulations welcome to motherhood," another Ultimatum fan wrote. "You don’t know me but I watch your season on the Ultimatum and I was always rooting for you. I’m so happy you found love and was able to become the mom you always wanted."
Melohn starred in Season 1 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, which aired in April 2022.
She issued then-boyfriend Jake Cunningham an ultimatum for the show, but the two split up in the finale.
Melohn ended the show single and in the reunion episode shared she was in a new relationship with Cooper, who she said is a broker and owner of a real estate agency.
In February, Melohn announced she was expecting while the couple was on a babymoon in the Philippines.
She also shared a message to "infertility warriors" after suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and low estrogen levels herself.
"These first two months were definitely not easy because I think there was a little denial or fear of the worst happening [...] hard to be excited and to want to share this," she wrote at the time.
The exciting baby news comes as fans await Season 2 of the Netflix show.
The new season of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On will air on August 23.