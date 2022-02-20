Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
dan levy

Dan Levy Slammed Those Who Are 'Rude To People In The Service Industry' & He Didn't Hold Back

He says it's "f*cking gross."

Trending Editor
Dan Levy Slammed Those Who Are 'Rude To People In The Service Industry' & He Didn't Hold Back
@instadanjlevy | Instagram

Canadian celeb and Schitt's Creek icon Dan Levy has shared a "friendly reminder" with anybody who treats service industry workers badly and he is not holding back.

In a tweet on Saturday, February 19, the 38-year-old actor posted an indirect-but-actually-very-direct message to somebody sitting nearby to him.

"Just a friendly reminder that being rude to people in the service industry is fucking gross and you look like a fool," he wrote.

In case it wasn't clear the message was based on an IRL situation, he added, "Yes this is aimed at the man sitting at the table across from me."

Levy didn't confirm whether he was eating out in a restaurant or something similar, but if you spotted the Schitt's Creek star at a table near you today and were rude to an employee, this message was probably for you.

It's not the first time the Toronto-born actor has called out this kind of behaviour, either.

Last summer, Levy opened up about his own experiences working in the service industry and revealed that he'd come across "a *ton* of rude customers."

He revealed that he'd worked in retail, in a bakery and at a video store before becoming an award-winning actor and writer and told mean customers, "You have no idea how hurtful bad behaviour can be."

"It stays with you even when you try your hardest to brush it off," he said. "Don’t ruin someone’s day."

Service employees from all over Canada feel ya, Dan!

Before becoming David Rose, Levy had a range of different career options. In an interview with WealthSimple, he revealed he was once "kicked out of a moving vehicle at 15, after a bar mitzvah, in front of a Gap Kids and told not to come home until I’d gotten a job application."

"That’s how my family operates," he said. "I’ve been working ever since."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

dan levy

6 Canadian Celebs Shared New Years Eve Posts On Insta & Dan Levy's Is So Hilariously Accurate

The Weeknd teased some exciting news!

@instadanjlevy | Instagram, @sethrogen | Instagram

It's officially 2022, and Canadian celebs like Dan Levy, Simu Liu, Justin Bieber and more took to their Instagrams to ring in the special occasion.

From funny captions to pictures that summed up the year, here are some of the posts that Canada's top talent shared on December 31 and January 1.

Keep ReadingShow less
Justin Bieber

These Canadian Celebs Made The Nice List But Justin Bieber Might Be Getting A Lump Of Coal

Someone's been naughty this year!

@simuliu | Instagram, @justinbieber | Instagram

He's making a list, he's checking it twice! According to a new poll, Justin Bieber might be more on the naughty side than the nice.

On December 23, Ipsos released the findings of a poll conducted between December 10 and 15 where 1,001 Canadians were asked whether certain public figures should be on Santa's naughty or nice list, and it didn't fare well for some Canadian icons.

Keep ReadingShow less
dan levy

Dan Levy Posted A Very David Rose Message For Annie Murphy's Birthday & It's So Cute

Eugene Levy also recently celebrated a milestone birthday! 🎂

@schittscreek | Instagram

Ew, David! Dan Levy recently took to Insta to celebrate Annie Murphy's birthday, and his message was both sweet and sassy.

The two actors who played siblings David and Alexis Rose on Schitt's Creek are seen sharing a sweet hug in Levy's post from Sunday, December 19.

Keep ReadingShow less

The 'Schitt's Creek' Cast Has A Group Chat & Catherine O'Hara Isn't Allowed In It

Sometimes they exclude Dan on purpose. 😂

@schittscreek | Instagram

Being excluded is never a nice feeling, but it seems like Catherine O'Hara may have brought it upon herself when it comes to the private group chat theSchitt's Creek cast has got going.

In an interview with ComicBook on December 11, Emily Hampshire, who played Stevie Budd on the hit Canadian show, revealed that although the cast is still in contact with one another, there are some difficulties when it comes to communication.

Keep ReadingShow less