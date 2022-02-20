Dan Levy Slammed Those Who Are 'Rude To People In The Service Industry' & He Didn't Hold Back
He says it's "f*cking gross."
Canadian celeb and Schitt's Creek icon Dan Levy has shared a "friendly reminder" with anybody who treats service industry workers badly and he is not holding back.
In a tweet on Saturday, February 19, the 38-year-old actor posted an indirect-but-actually-very-direct message to somebody sitting nearby to him.
"Just a friendly reminder that being rude to people in the service industry is fucking gross and you look like a fool," he wrote.
In case it wasn't clear the message was based on an IRL situation, he added, "Yes this is aimed at the man sitting at the table across from me."
Levy didn't confirm whether he was eating out in a restaurant or something similar, but if you spotted the Schitt's Creek star at a table near you today and were rude to an employee, this message was probably for you.
It's not the first time the Toronto-born actor has called out this kind of behaviour, either.
Last summer, Levy opened up about his own experiences working in the service industry and revealed that he'd come across "a *ton* of rude customers."
He revealed that he'd worked in retail, in a bakery and at a video store before becoming an award-winning actor and writer and told mean customers, "You have no idea how hurtful bad behaviour can be."
"It stays with you even when you try your hardest to brush it off," he said. "Don’t ruin someone’s day."
Service employees from all over Canada feel ya, Dan!
Before becoming David Rose, Levy had a range of different career options. In an interview with WealthSimple, he revealed he was once "kicked out of a moving vehicle at 15, after a bar mitzvah, in front of a Gap Kids and told not to come home until I’d gotten a job application."
"That’s how my family operates," he said. "I’ve been working ever since."
