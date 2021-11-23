9 White Christmas Trees You Can Buy In Canada & Have The Most Stylish Holiday Ever
Can you believe we're already heading into the last week of November? With Black Friday deals coming up, you'll probably cross a few names off your list and all that'll be left to buy is a Christmas tree to put all your gifts under.
If a classic green tree doesn't fit with your home decor, here are nine white Christmas trees that'll blend right in with fabulous space.
4- Foot Perfect Holiday Christmas Tree
Price: $64.99
Details: This clean-looking tree is the perfect blank canvas if you like to completely customize your tree decor. The metal base is really sturdy and won't take up too much space.
7-Foot BenefitUSA Classic Pine Artificial Christmas Tree with Metal Stand
Price: $134.30 (
$197.39)
Details: If you're looking for something bigger, this seven-foot one is currently on sale! The branches are nice and fluffy and there's plenty of space between the base and bottom of the tree to store all your gifts.
8-Foot Goplus Artificial Christmas Tree
Price: $129.99
Details: If you want to go even bigger, you can get this one that'll look lovely both indoors if you have high ceilings or outdoors in your backyard. It's also available in six or seven-foot heights as well.
6-Foot HOMCOM Artificial Pencil Christmas Tree
Price: $119.99
Details: This pencil tree is perfect for narrow spaces and corners since it's not very wide. It'll still make a statement though since it's nice and tall at six feet.
6-Foot HOMCOM Artificial Christmas Tree
Price: $84.99
Details: If you're looking for an all-in-one package, this tree actually comes with a set of ornaments so you don't have to buy any. You'll receive 18 colourful ornament balls, 12 golden pine decoration cones, 6 colourful ornament boxes, 6 golden ornament bells and 6 colourful ornament drums.
3-Foot National Tree White Iridescent Tinsel Tree
Price: $29.15
Details: This adorable little tree is great as a tabletop piece or in any small space like a bedroom or den. The needles are iridescent so it'll sparkle when it catches the light and some reviewers say it doesn't even need any extra lights!
7-Foot Costway Artificial PVC Christmas Tree
Price: $98.99 (
$183.99)
Details: This indoor/outdoor tree is another great option that's both affordable and versatile. It comes with three pieces and a base with plastic feet that won't scratch your floors.
7-Foot GlucksteinHome White Melrose Pine Christmas Tree
Price: $174.99 (
$349.99)
Details: This gorgeous tree is pre-lit with 350 warm white LED lights for a festive holiday glow. It's 50% off right now, making it a great investment for Christmases to come.
7.5-Foot Holiday Living Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree
Price: $249 (
$399)
Details: If you like the effect of a white Christmas tree but still enjoy a classic look, this flocked tree is the best of both worlds. It has 600 lights with eight colour-changing functions controlled by a foot pedal and has a connector for your tree topper.