This Canadian Company Sells Viral TikTok Products & They Actually Make Great Holiday Gifts
Go on and gift your friends a Dalgona cookie challenge kit from Squid Game! 👀
If you've ever scrolled through TikTok, saw a product and wondered, "where the heck can I get that?" then this Canadian company might just be your new favourite place to shop. Showcase was founded in Edmonton but it now has stores all over Canada and you can even shop online.
The concept is unique and the retailer only carries trendy products which, these days, are mostly found on social media, right? They carry everything from toys and candy to electronics and beauty products, like these cotton swab lip stains ($14.99) that went viral on TikTok.
You can buy a Dalgona cookie challenge set as seen on Squid Game to challenge your friends and family during your holiday gathering this year. There are a couple of different sets you can buy starting at just $8.49.
For the kid or baby in your life, you can get them this Cactus Alive dancing cactus ($24.99) that'll provide them with endless hours of entertainment, or these absolutely adorable Squishmallows ($5.99 and up) that are so soft you'll want to keep them for yourself.
Whether you're holiday shopping for someone who's a TikTok fanatic or are just looking for a unique gift they'll never dream of regifting, you can find the nearest Showcase store or shop online now.