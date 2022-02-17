Sections

14 Viral TikTok Home Products You Never Knew You Needed Until Now

For $12 and up, you'll wish you had bought these game-changers sooner!

Commerce Editor
Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

TikTok is a goldmine for all sorts of gadgets and gizmos that can spruce up your home. Millions of users are ranting and raving about all sorts of products like sunset lamps, bed shelves and, yes, even a mini washing machine for makeup sponges.

We've done the legwork for you and gathered a bunch of life-changing home products you'll wish you had bought sooner. Trust us!

EZCO Bag Sealer

Amazon Canada

Repeat after me: No. More. Stale Chips. As thousands of TikTokers demonstrate, this mini portable bag sealer saves you so much time and money by keeping snacks and leftovers fresher for longer.

EZCO
$25.99
Buy Now

Cloud Magnetic Wall Key Rack

Amazon Canada

It's easy to see why so many millennials are raving about these cute cloud magnetic key holders. It's simple to set up and doesn't require any drilling. Just peel the adhesive on the back and stick it anywhere you want.

UgyDuky
$19.99
Buy Now

Sunset Lamp Projection

Amazon Canada

This sunset lamp that projects a golden hour-like effect on the walls has gone viral. It rotates 360 degrees and produces different lights from different angles. You can play around with a total of 16 colours including yellow, green, purple and pink.

Nellsi
$36 $27.99
Buy Now

Bissell Little Green Portable Deep Cleaner

Amazon Canada

Yeah, carpet cleaners aren't sexy but TikTokers can't get enough of this Bissell cleaner. Some are calling it "the best cleaning invention ever." The Little Green gets rid of all kinds of tough stains like coffee or wine spills that other products don't.

Bissell
$149.99 $119.99
Buy Now

BedShelfie Bamboo Bedside Shelf

Amazon Canada

The internet-famous BedShelfie is perfect for anyone who has a tiny bedroom and can't make room for a proper nightstand. This bamboo shelf can hold up to 15 pounds of all the essentials: books, toys, phone, what have you.

BedShelfie
$95.18
Buy Now

Mini Skincare Fridge

Amazon Canada

What's trending on #BeautyTok are mini skincare fridges. Every beauty lover needs one because it keeps rollers, sheet masks, serums and creams cool and fresher for longer.

Koolatron Store
$79.99
Buy Now

Bedsure Satin Pillow Cases

Amazon Canada

You can rest easy knowing your skin and hair are benefitting from the smooth texture of satin. TikTokers say this pillowcase feels cool and comfortable to sleep on and keeps hair from getting frizzy overnight.

Bedsure
$14.99
Buy Now

Conair Fabric Defuzzer

Amazon Canada

Doing laundry can be just as anxiety-inducing as it is relaxing. Thankfully, this battery-operated device gently removes pills, fuzz and pulling from clothes so they look good as new. As one TikToker demonstrates, it can be quite addicting.

Conair
$14.96 $12.72
Buy Now

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Amazon Canada

A cute waffle maker that doesn't take up too much counter space? Yes, please. It's only five inches in diameter so you can easily clean it and tuck it away when you're done making delicious buttermilk waffles.

Dash
$38.75 $30.88
Buy Now

Brilliant Ideas Heart Studio Ring Light

Bed Bath & Beyond

Circles are so yesterday. Nowadays, millennials are gravitating towards a heart-shaped ring light when creating content because it actually reflects little hearts in their eyes when using it.

Briliant Ideas
$28.99
Buy Now

Clear Dry Food Dispensers

Amazon Canada

TikTokers have found a snazzy way to store and show off their favourite cereals and other dry foods. If you want to feel like you're having breakfast at a fancy hotel, a clear dispenser like this one here is one way to do it.

ZevrO
$59.42
Buy Now

Eurographics Roll & Go Jigsaw Puzzle Mat

Amazon Canada

Puzzling was cool before the pandemic started and it'll continue to be cool long after. This mat with a carrying strap is an easy way to store and transport your puzzle in progress.

Eurographics
$19.95
Buy Now

Beauty Blender Washing Machine

Urban Outfitters

None of us had "buying a miniature washing machine for our beauty products" on our 2022 bingo card but here we are! TikTokers are only "slightly obsessed" with this nice-to-have product that helps keep makeup brushes and sponges clean for a flawless application.

Urban Outfitters
$18.95
Buy Now

Simple Modern Classic Tumbler

Amazon Canada

Ever since TikToker Christina Najjar (a.k.a. Tinx) raved about this particular "adult sippy cup," sales have been through the roof. It's a versatile product that comes in four sizes and over 30 colours and prints (the nebula print is ridiculously cute).

Simple Modern
$29.70
Buy Now
