Every Beauty Lover Needs A Mini Skincare Fridge & A Few Are On Sale In Canada Right Now
It helps keep your rollers, sheet masks, serums and creams cool and fresher for longer!
At first glance, a mini skincare fridge seems like a completely useless purchase but thousands of beauty lovers on TikTok agree it's a nice-to-have item if you take your skincare routine very seriously. Not only can it prolong the shelf life of your most valuable products, but it can also ward off bacteria and provide an enhanced cooling effect when using them.
Of course, you can always store products in your regular fridge but you run the risk of your prized La Mer face cream smelling like your leftover salmon or expired yogurt. No one wants that!
If you want to jump on the bandwagon and treat yourself to a mini skincare fridge, you don't need to spend a fortune. You can shop online and find a decent one for as little as $40.
Cooluli UO Exclusive Mini Beauty Refrigerator
Price: $69 (
$79.95)
Details: Cooluli is hands down the most popular brand out there and they designed a special colour you can only get at Urban Outfitters. If you want to buy this one, you have the option of paying in four instalments of $17.25 with AfterPay.
Koolatron Mirrored LED Fridge
Price: $39.99 (
$89.99)
Details: Available only online, this mini fridge has a mirrored door you can use when putting on your makeup. You can store it in the bathroom, bedroom or anywhere in the house.
AstroAI Mini Fridge
Price: $67.99
Details: This is the most popular fridge you can get on Amazon Canada. It has over 22,000 ratings with the majority of shoppers leaving a five-star review. It's big enough to fit a six-pack of cans which means you can easily store all your favourite creams, serums and masks.
Koolatron Retro Personal Cooler
Price: $73.15
Details: If you love all things pink then this retro mini fridge was made for you! A recent review on Amazon Canada reads: " I keep it in my bedroom and it never makes any noise that bothers me." It comes with a removable shelf and carrying handle so you can take it with you on road trips.
Chefman Portable Mirrored Personal Fridge
Price: $79.99 (
$85.27)
Details: This one from Amazon is the best of both worlds because it's pink AND mirrored. It has a feature that lets you switch from heating to cooling at the flip of a switch. Shoppers say they use heating to keep their beverages warm, so if you don't end up storing any skincare products, you can still use it for other things.
