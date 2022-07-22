Mia Khalifa Just Used Marilyn Monroe To Explain Why The Army Is 'Worse' Than OnlyFans
It's all about "morale."
OnlyFans star Mia Khalifa is not backing down on her opinion that making adult content beats joining the army, and she's using Marilyn Monroe to illustrate her point.
The former porn actress doubled down Thursday on her suggestion that both involve "selling your body," while hitting back at critics who were "up in arms" about her original comments.
"We're both serving this nation!" she tweeted.
"What do you think they sent for morale back in the day?" she asked. "More troops, or Marilyn Monroe in a skirt?"
The former porn actress caused a stir a few days ago by making the comparison during a late-night TV interview, which has since blown up on TikTok.
Host Ziwe Fumudoh asked Khalifa if there's a "difference" between OnlyFans, sex work and acting in porn. "Or are we all fundamentally selling our body in some way?" she asked.
"Honestly, I think that selling your body — if we're going by that definition — being in the army is worse than being on OnlyFans," Khalifa said at the time. "You're selling your body to the government."
On Thursday, Khalifa continued to throw shade at the U.S. military in a follow-up tweet to her Monroe comment.
"The beautiful part about OF is that you don't have to take your clothes off," she wrote.
"In the military, you do, however, have to go destabilize a country & die in the name of crude oil if the President is in the mood that week."
She also told us how she really feels earlier this month, when she tweeted that "selling hand boob photos online" is better than "selling my body to the US."