Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Once Crashed A Bachelorette & The Photos Brought Her To Tears
"I hope 2016 us are proud of 2022 us."
Former porn actress-turned-OnlyFans star Mia Khalifa is reliving one of the most epic nights of her life on TikTok, and the throwback photos just made her burst into tears.
Khalifa responded to and then re-shared some photos taken from 2016, when she joined several women for a bachelorette in Dallas and apparently had an absolute blast.
The pics show several women with Khalifa, but it sounds like they didn't just run into her. According to both Khalifa and the bride, they ended up hanging out for a while and had an incredible time.
Replying to @Mia K. #greenscreen @Mia K. Was the sweetest and let my bridesmaids and I fangirl over her 💕 2016 was truly the best summer
"Mia I met you at my bachelorette party in Dallas in 2016 at Citizen, do you remember?!" user @TheTapatia wrote, in a comment chain that Khalifa later posted to Instagram. "You were the highlight of my night (and wedding festivities LMAO)."
"I hope you're doing well Omg (...) I do remember you," she wrote back.
The bride wrote that Khalifa was "truly the sweetest," and Khalifa responded by sharing the memory across her Instagram, Twitter and TikTok accounts.
"OMFG the way my friends have to actively suppress my urge to pull up photos from that night," Khalfia wrote in a TikTok comment. "Did we collectively make a core memory that trip?"
She also reposted the photos in a duet on TikTok, where she filmed herself crying.
"Crying because wow... we're so grown up now," she wrote. "I hope 2016 us are proud of 2022 us."
Khalifa is best-known for becoming the No. 1 most-searched person on Pornhub several years ago. However, she only spent about three months in the porn industry in 2014, and has distanced herself from the entire experience in the years since.
Instead, she now runs her own OnlyFans and has tens of millions of followers on social media, where she's become particularly popular among women.
And it's no wonder, because it sounds like she's an awesome addition to any bachelorette party!