NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

mia khalifa

Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Once Crashed A Bachelorette & The Photos Brought Her To Tears

"I hope 2016 us are proud of 2022 us."

Senior Global Editor
Mia Khalifa on TikTok. Right: Mia Khalifa at a bachelorette party in 2016.

Mia Khalifa on TikTok. Right: Mia Khalifa at a bachelorette party in 2016.

@miakhalifa | TikTok, @thetapatia | TikTok

Former porn actress-turned-OnlyFans star Mia Khalifa is reliving one of the most epic nights of her life on TikTok, and the throwback photos just made her burst into tears.

Khalifa responded to and then re-shared some photos taken from 2016, when she joined several women for a bachelorette in Dallas and apparently had an absolute blast.

The pics show several women with Khalifa, but it sounds like they didn't just run into her. According to both Khalifa and the bride, they ended up hanging out for a while and had an incredible time.


@thetapatia

Replying to @Mia K. #greenscreen @Mia K. Was the sweetest and let my bridesmaids and I fangirl over her 💕 2016 was truly the best summer

"Mia I met you at my bachelorette party in Dallas in 2016 at Citizen, do you remember?!" user @TheTapatia wrote, in a comment chain that Khalifa later posted to Instagram. "You were the highlight of my night (and wedding festivities LMAO)."

"I hope you're doing well Omg (...) I do remember you," she wrote back.

The bride wrote that Khalifa was "truly the sweetest," and Khalifa responded by sharing the memory across her Instagram, Twitter and TikTok accounts.

"OMFG the way my friends have to actively suppress my urge to pull up photos from that night," Khalfia wrote in a TikTok comment. "Did we collectively make a core memory that trip?"

She also reposted the photos in a duet on TikTok, where she filmed herself crying.

"Crying because wow... we're so grown up now," she wrote. "I hope 2016 us are proud of 2022 us."

@miakhalifa

#duet with @The Tapatia #greenscreen 🥹 we both made core memories this night 6 years ago

Khalifa is best-known for becoming the No. 1 most-searched person on Pornhub several years ago. However, she only spent about three months in the porn industry in 2014, and has distanced herself from the entire experience in the years since.

Instead, she now runs her own OnlyFans and has tens of millions of followers on social media, where she's become particularly popular among women.

And it's no wonder, because it sounds like she's an awesome addition to any bachelorette party!

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...