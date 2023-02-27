Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott Has A Rumored New Girlfriend & Here's What We Know About Her
Hint: she’s definitely from Texas.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been making some headlines after he was recently named the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year (WPMOY) for his humanitarian work and distinction between the lines. Now, the famous athlete is rumored to have a new Texas sweetheart.
After breaking up with his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffet, there have been some suspicions implying Prescott started dating Jadyn Jannasch, a Louisiana State University (LSU) swimmer from Frisco, TX.
The relationship between Prescott and Jannasch has been rumored for weeks now, even though Prescott’s teammate Zeke Elliott denied that the quarterback was seeing someone new back in January, a report by META states.
So, this is everything we know —so far — about Jadyn Jannasch.
Who is Jadyn Jannasch?
Jadyn Lane Jannasch was born on April 2, 2002, in Frisco, TX.
Jannasch is a breaststroke at the LSU swim team and graduated from Frisco High School before enrolling and majoring in Mass Communication at Lousiana State University.
The athlete has a brother named Jack, who’s also an LSU swimmer. Her parents are Jeff and Jana Jannasch.
Is Dak Prescott dating Jadyn Jannasch?
The athletes haven’t confirmed the relationship themselves. They also don’t follow each other on Instagram to this day, but the rumors are strong.
Jannasch has been gaining a lot of social media attention, and IG users are already sharing comments about Prescott in her posts.
"Dak’s pregame meals better be on point next year," someone wrote in the comment section of one of the LSU swimmer photos.
"No matter what, you have to remind him that winning is everything, don’t just drain him from sex all day. He needs the maximum energy possible on game day for the best performance. Anyway, just take care of him, and welcome to Cowboys nation," another person chimed in.