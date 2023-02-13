Eagles Fans Got Roasted For Bad Behavior & Dak Prescott Was The Target Of The Twitter Beef
Just before the big game this Sunday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was named the 2022 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year (WPMOY) during a ceremony in Phoenix, AZ, last week.
The 29-year-old athlete was later presented as the WPMOY minutes before the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl LVII, and in a National Football League (NFL) clip posted on Twitter, a loud “boo" can be heard coming from the audience.
Many assumed the booing came from the Philly Eagles fans, as the City of Brotherly Love’s team has a big rivalry with the Lone Star State team.
According to a CBS Sports report, the Eagles fans made sure their presence was felt after Prescott accepted his award.
However, after the Kansas City Chiefs won the game and became NFL champions, the roasting on Twitter towards the Philadelphia team has been non-stop.
"The Eagles lost this game because they boo’ed Dak Prescott when he was receiving his award for his great community service work," a Twitter user shared, gaining over 1,000 retweets and more than 5,600 likes.
"Trophies received at Super Bowl LVII: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - 1. Philadelphia Eagles - 0," another person tweeted.
Comedian personalities Hodgetwins also joined the roasting against the Eagles fans, sharing that Philly had lost the game because the team’s fans booed Prescott.
"Suck it up, Philly fans, that was a horrible call that cost your city the Super Bowl! But you deserve it after booing Dak Prescott for winning the Walter Payton Award," the tweet reads. "That was a disgusting display of tribal thinking. Congrats Coach Reid & the players!"
According to the NFL, the WPMOY Award acknowledges the best players "for their exceptional community endeavors off the field, as well as their distinction between the lines."
Prescott is known to hold different humanitarian activities through his non-profit organization Faith Fight Finish Foundation, which was founded in honor of his mother, Peggy, and his brother Jace.