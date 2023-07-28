Model Neelam Gill Shot Down Claims She's Leonardo DiCaprio's 'New Flame' In The Best Way
She did give a reason as to why she's been seen with the actor multiple times.
Model Neelam Gill is shutting down rumours that she's dating Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio after the two were spotted vacationing together on a yacht in Italy.
Gill took to her Instagram on Friday to clear the air after multiple outlets reported the two were in a relationship.
"Just to clear up any rumours... I am not Leonardo DiCaprio's 'new flame.' In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend, and have been for many months now," she wrote in her stories.
"The only reason we have been pictured in the same vicinity, is because I have been there with my partner. I hope this clears up all the false stories."
A screenshot of Neelam Gill's Instagram story on July 28, 2023.@neelamkg | Instagram
According to ET Canada, the pair were seen together on a yacht on Thursday after the actor landed on the Italian island of Sardinia.
The rumours have been circling for a while now after DiCaprio and Gill were seen at the same Vogue Summer party in London, England in early June, as per a report by the Daily Mail.
Neither had spoken out about whether they were in fact dating, until now.
It's a good thing too because DiCaprio's dating history was getting a bit confusing.
Back in June, the Titanic star was seen in Ibiza on another superyacht with 22-year-old model Meghan Roche.
DiCaprio was also spotted getting "flirty" with 28-year-old model Gigi Hadid in the Hamptons over the July 4th weekend, as per a report by People.
DiCaprio fans will know the Hollywood actor is notorious for dating young models. His last long-term relationship with actress Camila Morrone, 26, in June 2022, ended shortly after Morrone celebrated her 25th birthday.
So while it's unclear who he is currently linked to and who the "close friend" is as per Gill's statement, here's everything we know about the model.
Who is Neelam Gill?
Neelam Gill is a 28-year-old British-Indian model.
According to Tribune India, she was born in Coventry, Warwickshire, England.
In an Instagram post, Gill says she started modelling at 18 years old and her posts show that she has worked with some major designer brands like Dior, Fendi and Maison Valentino.
Gill is a proud Sikh and in 2022 was awarded with the People's Choice Award at the Sikh awards.
In a post, Gill reflected on how Sikhi shaped her life in "striving to be fearless & confronting injustice."
"I started modelling at 18 and my plan was to give it a year so I could save some money to put towards my university fees," she wrote.
"Back then it was incomprehensible that someone like me would 'make it' in the industry so I didn’t even allow myself to entertain the idea. I didn’t fit in. I didn’t know anything about the fashion world. and I definitely didn’t feel good enough to be a model."
Among her accomplishments, Gill also made The Sikh 100 under 30 list in 2021.
"When I first started modelling I remember someone suggested to remove Kaur from my name in order to come across more racially ambiguous & 'palatable to international clients'… I obviously refused. I’ll always remain true to myself & I’m always proud of where I come from," she wrote in an Instagram post alongside a picture of her making the list.
The British-Indian model has also opened up on personal issues she's struggled with in the past, including domestic violence she endured during a previous relationship. She spoke out about it during a Ted Talk in 2021.
She has had several interactions with British royalty, including in 2019 with King Charles III who was the Prince of Wales at the time. Gill also met the late Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in 2018.
Are Neelam Gill and Leonardo DiCaprio dating?
No, Neelam Gill and Leonardo DiCaprio are not dating.
While the two had been spotted together several times in recent months, Gill cleared up the false rumours on Friday.
In her Instagram stories, the British-Indian model shared that she's actually dating DiCaprio's "close friend."
As for who that close friend is, is not clear.
Some people may start speculating it's Spiderman actor Tobey Maguire as he has just seen vacationing with DiCaprio on another yacht in France last week, as reported by People.
That, however, is not confirmed as it's unclear which friends of DiCaprio's were on the yacht with him and Gill.
As for who DiCaprio is currently dating, that's also unconfirmed at this time but we're sure we'll be hearing about it next time he's spotted with a woman!