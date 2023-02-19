You'll Be Able To Buy Verification On Instagram & Facebook Soon — Here's Everything We Know
How much would you pay for a blue check?
Meta Verified is here, and Instagram verification won't just be for celebrities and public figures anymore.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg just announced that Meta Verified will be rolling out this week in some counties, and you'll be able to pay monthly for a "blue badge" and perks.
"Good morning and new product announcement: this week we're starting to roll out Meta Verified -- a subscription service that lets you verify your account," wrote Zuckerberg in a Facebook post on February 19.
To verify your account, you'll need a government ID, and you'll get "extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support."
Zuckerberg says the new feature will promote "authenticity" and "security," but that and the blue badge won't come cheap.
If you want to jump aboard Meta Verified, which is eerily similar to the verification process Elon Musk recently rolled out for Twitter for $8 per month, you'll need to be ready to pay yet another subscription fee.
The new service will cost somewhere between $11.99 to $14.99 per month, which means you'll be dishing out up to $180 per year for the prestige of a verified account.
Meta told Insider that the new service will increase visibility and reach in searches and recommendations, and users will have to verify their identities with government ID.
The BBC says verification will be available for Instagram and Facebook, but it won't impact users who are already verified.
Although, the service won't be available for businesses yet.
Meta Verified will roll out in Australia and New Zealand this week, and Zuckerberg says more countries will be underway soon.
Zuckerberg has yet to announce when Meta Verified will be coming to Canada or the United States, but when it does, you may start to see a whole lot more blue checkmarks on your feeds.