The Guy Tracking Elon Musk's Jet Just Put A Price On His Tweets & He Won't Take Any Less
"I'm not going to give it up for a little amount."
Elon Musk says he's not going after his enemies' Twitter accounts, but if he was there's one person he'd target first: Jack Sweeney.
Sweeney is the guy who infamously started tracking Musk's movements via his Elon Jets Twitter account, and who refused to stop when Musk asked him to back off earlier this year.
Twitter's new owner now insists that letting Sweeney do his thing is proof that he supports free speech on the platform, even when he doesn't like it.
"My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk," Musk tweeted over the weekend.
We recently caught up with Sweeney to ask about Musk's $44-billion takeover of Twitter, and what it would take for the 20-year-old to stop tracking the richest man in the world.
Sweeney said he's not bothered by Musk's takeover "as long as it doesn't affect [him] negatively."
"It seems like he's trying to do good for the platform, but right now, it's kind of chaotic, and you know, there's a lot of people that don't seem to be happy," added Sweeney.
"In the long run, I guess as long as the company grows and it does good, and becomes more of a free space for everyone, then I'll be happy, but right now, it seems a bit chaotic."
Sweeney also didn't seem concerned that Musk hinted at taking down his account for tracking his plane. He says that if Musk ever tried it, "it would be all over the news" and the move would totally backfire.
"Everyone's watching him closely," he added.
Sweeney also responded to Musk on Twitter and opened the door to resolving things with the billionaire.
"I also condemn the use of my account for tracking you down and anyone looking for you in person. Also, I'm free to talk about terms of taking down the account peacefully. I just was not happy with previous terms we had discussed."
So what would it cost Musk to make Sweeney stop?
Sweeney says he'd take his account down for no less than $50,000. "Or a Tesla," he added.
Sweeney and Musk had already been in touch in the past to discuss the account, but the two couldn't come to an agreement.
"The last time was when he offered me the $5,000," Sweeney explained. "I didn't think that was enough. Because of the amount of work and how much I cared about what I have created, and obviously, the people that care about it. They want to follow it, so I'm not going to give it up for a little amount of money. That's not going to really change my life."
So for a whopping $50,000 or a Tesla, Musk can get rid of his problems without cracking down on anyone's free speech.
Sweeney's not holding his breath for that cash, but you do have to wonder: what's $50,000 worth to the richest guy in the world?