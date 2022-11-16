Elon Musk Will Fire Twitter Staff Who Don't Click His Email & He's Trying To Be 'Hardcore'
Imagine losing your job this way?
Elon Musk just gave his remaining Twitter employees a choice: commit to working "long hours at high intensity," or GTFO before the end of the week.
Musk has already laid off half of Twitter's 7,500 employees since taking over the company, but he got even more "hardcore" this week by offering an ultimatum to everyone who remained, per the Washington Post.
In the email, Musk basically told his staff that they have until 5 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday to commit to his "Twitter 2.0" plan. Otherwise, they can leave with severance.
“Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore. This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade,” Musk wrote in the email, which has been obtained by The Guardian and other outlets.
The billionaire then told staff that they have until the end of the day on Thursday to click a link to confirm that they still want their jobs. Anyone who doesn't click the link will be fired with three months of severance, Musk said.
Twitter HQ has descended into chaos ever since Musk took over in late October. He's laid off half of his staff, pleaded some of those staffers to come back and either fired or watched most of his executives leave. Now he's put this ultimatum on the table, in a move that once again puts his employees' futures on the line.
\u201cImportant to admit when I\u2019m wrong & firing them was truly one of my biggest mistakes\u201d— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1668544854
He's also flip-flopped on the details of his plan to charge $8 for a verified Twitter checkmark. Musk pushed the program out earlier this month and trolls immediately took advantage of it, dropping $8 and then using their "verified" accounts to pose as real brands and public figures.
Musk seemed to admit defeat in a tweet on Tuesday, though he didn't apologize for the problem.
"Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid," Musk tweeted.
So if you're a Twitter employee who survived the first Elon purge, you might want to check your email!