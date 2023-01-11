Elon Musk Set A Record As The Biggest Money Loser & Here's What He Could've Just Given Away
All that money would go so far!
Elon Musk, the former richest man in the world, is now the biggest billionaire loser on the planet, according to the Guinness Book of Records.
Let that sink in.
The record book declared this week that the billionaire has seen the single largest collapse in his personal fortune in history, with losses estimated at between $182 billion and $200 billion since November of 2021.
What is Elon Musk's net worth in 2023?
Elon Musk was worth about $143.8 billion as of Wednesday morning, according to Forbes' real-time billionaire tracker. That's down $23 billion since we last checked in December and less than half of his peak net worth of $340 billion a few years ago, per Bloomberg. He's now the second-richest man in the world and he's falling closer and closer to the third slot.
Musk himself has blamed "short-term market madness" for the collapse of share prices at his Tesla car company.
He's also not the only billionaire to see his money disappear in recent years. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's net worth has also cratered since he went all-in and changed the company's name to Meta in late 2021. He was worth an estimated $141 billion in August of 2021, according to Bloomberg. Now he's worth about $50 billion, the site reports.
Still, let's not forget that Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion last year and then saw advertisers abandon it because of his erratic style. The guy also sold large chunks of Tesla stock after promising he wouldn't do no such thing, and that's said to have hurt the price as well.
Musk's big losses are hard to wrap your head around, but maybe we can put it in perspective.
If we take that $200-billion estimate and divide it up between the world's 8 billion people, that would be a decent chunk of change to go around. In fact, he could've just given each and every person US$25, which is enough to get yourself a meal at a decent restaurant or to go wild at a coffee shop or dollar store.
Instead, the guy bought Twitter with a piece of that fortune.
Musk didn't immediately tweet about his record-setting losses. Instead, he's spent this week sharing SpaceX videos, pushing right-wing conspiracies, promising more changes to Twitter and complaining about a Jimmy Fallon skit.
Maybe money can't buy happiness, even if can buy Twitter.