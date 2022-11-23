Cristiano Ronaldo Is The Richest World Cup Player With No Job & Here's What He's Worth
He'll be fine without that Manchester United money!
Portuguese World Cup star Cristiano Ronaldo is out of work for the time being, but he’s hardly hurting for cash as one of the wealthiest athletes on the planet.
Ronaldo, 37, officially parted ways with his Manchester United club team on November 22, ending an unhappy marriage between the club and the player. The team said it was "by mutual agreement" and it thanked him for "his immense contribution" to the team.
Ronaldo is now the richest World Cup player without a club team at the moment, although we have a feeling his finances are going to be fine.
Ronaldo’s net worth as of 2022 is estimated to be about $115 million, according to Forbes, and he is considered the third-highest-paid athlete this year. He became the first active team-sport athlete to top $1 billion in career earnings in 2020, and he’s still going strong.
However, his money isn't entirely reliant on his soccer salary. Ronaldo is the highest-earning influencer on Instagram where he earned more than $85 million from sponsored posts, According to NetCredit's calculations.
Ronaldo also inked a $1-billion lifetime sponsorship deal with Nike in 2017, so he's doing OK for money even if he never plays club football again.
He also has a shot at winning part of the $50 million prize that awaits the winner of the FIFA World Cup, although Portugal will have to beat some stiff competition to get there.
So while we don't know where he'll be playing football after the World Cup, there's a good chance he'll land on his feet.
Still, if anyone should be hungry to prove his doubters wrong, it's probably Ronaldo right now!