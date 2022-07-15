Armie Hammer Was Spotted In The Cayman Islands & He's Reportedly Selling Timeshares Now
He's a long way from Hollywood.
Actor Armie Hammer was at the top of his game after starring in Call Me By Your Name a few years ago, but now he's reportedly selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands after sexual assault allegations drove him out of Hollywood.
The former star was recently spotted in the Caymans, and TMZ and Variety both report that he's now working as a timeshare salesman at Morritt's Hotel resort.
"He is working at the resort and selling timeshares. He is working at a cubicle," an unidentified source told Variety. "The reality is he’s totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family."
Photos of him walking around the resort in an employee uniform started circulating on social media last week, sparking questions about what he's doing there.
A Morritt's Resort flyer with his face on it has also been making the rounds.
A TikTok showing the photo and flyer is also gaining traction since the rumours spread and already has over 1.6 million views.
@lil.long.beef
this CAN’T be real. whoever’s there check out. #fyp #armiehammer #hotel #working #foryoupage #viral
A resort staffer initially told Variety that Hammer doesn't work there, but they later said he did and that they lied to protect him.
When asked to address the reports, Hammer's lawyer Andrew Brettler told Entertainment Weekly that he "can't confirm or deny it because Armie hasn't addressed it."
"I just think it's sh*tty that, if he's selling timeshares, the media is shaming him for having a 'normal job.'"
Hammer was previously spotted in the Cayman Islands in December, where he was seen with his children whom he shares with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers.
A woman accused Hammer last year of raping and abusing her over the course of a four-year relationship, per a timeline assembled by Vox. Several allegations also surfaced on social media that he'd sent DMs and audio messages about cannibalism and drinking blood.
With the allegations stacking up, Hammer dropped out of the movie Shotgun Wedding, denied all the accusations and described them as "bullsh*t."
Hammer was ultimately dropped by his agency and fired from multiple projects amid the controversy last year.
He was eventually admitted to a treatment facility in Florida for drug, alcohol and sex issues near the end of 2021, reported People.
The Los Angeles Police Department did not recommend any charges after wrapping up its rape investigation in December.