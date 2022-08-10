A New Armie Hammer Doc Includes Alleged Messages To His Exes & The Fantasies Are So Dark
They even got an audio recording 😬
Two women accuse actor Armie Hammer of pushing them toward some dark sexual stuff in a new documentary called House of Hammer, which dropped its first trailer on Wednesday.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
The trailer features interview clips with Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, two of Hammer's exes who each say that he pushed them toward various humiliating sexual acts, while also frequently talking about his cannibalism fantasies.
The two women also shared several explicit audio clips and messages attributed to the actor, in which he discusses cannibalism and talks about tying women up, among other things.
"I am 100% a cannibal," reads one message included in the doc.
"I am going to bite the f*ck out of you," says another hand-written note attributed to Hammer.
The trailer for the Discovery+ series also features audio recordings that appear to be from the actor.
In one recording, he talks about tying a woman up and being able to do "whatever I wanted (...) until I was done with you."
Hammer was once a major Hollywood star thanks to hits like Call Me By Your Name and The Social Network.
However, he lost several acting jobs and fled the spotlight after a woman accused him of sexual assault last year.
Several more allegations surfaced on social media after that initial claim, with some women alleging that he sent DMs and audio messages about cannibalism and drinking blood.
Vucekovich has previously gone public with her claims, and once told Page Six that Hammer frequently talked about taking a "bite" out of her. Morrison has also been public about her accusations.
Some of Hammer's other accusers have chosen to remain anonymous.
The Los Angeles Police Department says it looked into sexual assault allegations involving Hammer, but investigators wrapped up their work and did not recommend charges in December.
Hammer was admitted to a treatment facility last year for drug, alcohol and sex issues, reported People.
He has since been spotted in the Cayman Islands, where he is said to be selling timeshares.
Hammer's reps have no immediately responded to various requests for comment.
However, his lawyer did address similar claims in a statement to Vanity Fair in May 2021.
"All interactions between Mr. Hammer and his former partners were consensual," his lawyer said. "They were fully discussed, agreed upon in advance with his partners, and mutually participatory. The stories perpetuated on social media were designed to be salacious in an effort to harm Mr. Hammer, but that does not make them true.”
The three-part Discovery+ series premieres on September 2.