One Of The World's Deadliest Insects Is Found All Over Texas & It Wants To 'Kiss' You
It might poop on you, too.
The Lone Star State is home to some pretty gnarly creatures like giant killer wasps and venomous "sea dragons," to name a few.
However, most of them aren't quite as deadly as one tiny insect that calls Texas home, and it’s just waiting to give you a kiss.
Kissing bugs or "Triatomine bugs" are looking for just one thing: blood. The way these insects satiate themselves is by "kissing" a host (hence the name), which is typically an animal or human, scientists at Texas A&M University (TAMU) state.
However, their seemingly innocent "kiss" has turned out to be rather dangerous because the bugs usually carry a parasite called Trypanosoma cruzi, or Chagas disease, which is an illness that can become pretty fatal.
So, here's all you need to know about the creature that's been named one of the "most dangerous" in Texas and one of the "deadliest" in the world.
What states are kissing bugs in?
Besides the Lone Star State, kissing bugs can be found in 29 other states around the United States, with most species living in the south.
Scientists estimate about 11 different types of species of them exist predominately in states like Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona.
Kissing bugs are actually native to rural areas in South and Central America.
What does the kissing bug do to humans?
The bugs, infected or not, have a painless bite when feeding on hosts, but not quite like the blood-thirsty grip of a Tick.
Typically, when they bite, they'll also defecate (ew!), and that's when the parasite comes into contact with the host's bloodstream, finally infecting the animal or person.
"After the T. cruzi parasite enters the body, about 1 out of 3 people develop the chronic phase of Chagas disease," the TAMU scientists say. "The chronic phase can take many years to develop — some people have the chronic phase for decades after the parasite enters their body."
The World Health Organization estimates an average of 30,000 cases a year show up in the Americas, and 14,000 lead to deaths.
What are the symptoms of Chagas disease?
It's quite tricky, which is why it's so infamously fatal.
"There are two phases of Chagas disease," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state. "the acute phase and the chronic phase. Both phases can be symptom-free or life-threatening."
The acute phase lasts for a few weeks or months, presenting symptoms as mild as "fever, fatigue, body aches, headache, rash, loss of appetite, diarrhea, vomiting" or even none at all. Sometimes mild cases will experience the recognizable "Romaña's sign," which is the swelling of the eyelid.
However, the CDC reports the silent but deadlier "chronic phase" can cause no acute symptoms for a person's lifetime, but in reality, there's a 20-30% chance that the Chagas disease has been affecting their cardiac and gastrointestinal organs.
Some chronically infected people have passed away from heart failure, sudden heart attacks, and enlarged colon complications.
How do you treat Chagas disease?
If you think you have Chagas disease from a kissing bug, please first see a doctor.
They'll most likely suggest what the CDC says, which involves two choices: An Anti-parasitic treatment to kill the T. cruzi and any treatment useful to heal acute symptoms experienced from the disease.
How common is Chagas disease in Texas?
Since we're sure you Texans are dying to know human cases of Chagas disease, these are actually "uncommon," according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
A 2018 Caller Timesarticle reports researchers estimating about "one in 6,500" Texans are infected.