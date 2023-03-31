I Asked ChatGPT For The Best BC Summer Vacation Spots & It Had Stunning Suggestions (PHOTOS)
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
B.C. has no shortage of beautiful vacation spots to soak up the sun in the summertime. So much so, it can get kind of overwhelming trying to plan your summer trips.
While brainstorming where to visit this summer, I turned to ChatGPT to make sure I didn't miss any. Honestly, the AI made some solid suggestions and even gave me some tips on what to do.
It might not be human, but it sure knows how to vacation the right way.
Vancouver Island
"This island is home to many popular tourist destinations, including Tofino, Victoria, and Nanaimo. Tofino is known for its scenic beaches and surfing, while Victoria offers a rich cultural experience with historic buildings and gardens," the AI said.
Having been to all of these places, I can second its opinion.
If anyone asks me where they should go on vacation in B.C., Tofino is at the top of my list. Although this didn't give me any new info, it was nice to see ChatGPT had good vacation taste.
Whistler
Next on the list was Whistler, where I actually live right now. "Located in the Coast Mountains, Whistler is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts. Visitors can hike, bike, golf, and go zip-lining in the summer," it said.
It kind of did convince me to go and try more activities here though!
Okanagan Valley
I've never been to the Okanagan Valley, so I was excited about this suggestion. ChatGPT said it's "a popular spot for wine lovers, with over 100 wineries to visit. It also offers plenty of outdoor activities, including hiking, boating, and golfing."
I'll skip the golfing, but sign me up for the wine and boating.
Sunshine Coast
I've only explored a little bit of this area, so I asked ChatGPT a follow-up question about what to do here.
It gave me some beach suggestions like Davis Bay and Porpoise Bay Provincial Park. It also said to check out markets, kayaking, and hikes like Skookumchuck Narrows Provincial Park and the Sunshine Coast Trail.
Looks like it's going to be an active summer!
Kootenay Rockies
I've heard amazing things about the Kootenay Rockies but have never had the chance to go. ChatGPT said it offers "a variety of outdoor activities, including hiking, mountain biking, and fishing."
Plus, it said that the region is known for "its hot springs and beautiful lakes." Again — sign me up!
Gulf Islands
If there's something that screams summer to me, it's island hopping. ChatGPT seems to agree, suggesting a visit to the Gulf Islands, which "are a group of islands located between Vancouver Island and the mainland."
"Visitors can explore the islands by boat, go whale watching, and enjoy the local cuisine," it said.
This little convo with the AI gave me some ideas, that hopefully, I'll get to put to the test soon. Happy travels!