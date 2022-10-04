A Community In Alberta Got A Giant Cheeto As A Landmark & TikTok Is Obsessed (PHOTOS)
There's a pretty cheesy reason why!
Alberta has its fair share of weird landmarks but the latest addition to one small town in Alberta goes out to all the snackers out there.
TikTok is already loving the brand-new landmark that popped up in the province, and it's dedicated to the cheesiest of all snack foods, Cheetos.
The monument has popped up in Cheadle, Alberta, a small community just outside of Calgary and the spot was chosen for a very specific reason related to Cheeto dust.
The giant Cheeto statue in Cheadle, AlbertaCNW Group/PepsiCo Foods Canada
According to Cheetos, the official name for the neon orange powdery residue left on your hands after eating a bag of Cheetos can actually be found in the dictionary and it's called "cheetle."
So where better to place a huge 17-foot landmark dedicated to Cheetos and cheetle than a town with a very similar name (cheetle, Cheadle, get it?)
GIANT CHEETO IN CHEADLE ALBERTA #CHEETO #CHEADLE #FRITOLAY #CHEESIES #CHIPS #CHEETLE @cheetos @fritolay #CANADA #ALBERTA #HALLOWEEN
The massive monument features a hand statue holding an enormous Cheeto, complete with those characteristic bright orange cheetle-dusted fingertips.
Sadly, the Cheetos statue isn't going to be around forever, and all you Cheetos super fans only have until November 4 to see the landmark IRL.
You can find the hand at 400 Railway Ave. in Cheadle, AB to pay homage to Cheetos and cheetle.
Everything is bigger in Berta. #Cheadle #2022 #alberta #barhicattle #cheetoschallenge #fyp #foryou #wheatland @cheetos
Since the statue popped up, TikTokers have been sharing their reactions to the super-sized snack and it looks like it's a hit.
#greenscreenvideo SAY HELLO TO ALBERTA'S NEWEST GIANT SCULPTURE!!! A giant CHEETO has popped up in CHEADLE, Alberta 🤣🤣🤣 It's truly the CHEESIEST attraction in Alberta 😅Please tag @cheetos & Don Cheadle bcuz they need to see this 🤣 #alberta #cheadle #cheadlecheeto #cheeto #cheetos #doncheadle #funnystory #albertalife #tiktokcanada #cheetoschallenge #funnycanadian #funnycanada #canadiancomedy #giantsculpture #albertasculpture #ab #travelalberta #funnytourist #touristdestination #funnytouristdestination #worldsbiggestcheeto #largestcheeto #bigsculpture #yyc #yeg #canadiancheck #canadianhumour
So many people commented on TikTok to say they were desperate to visit the big Cheeto.
"As soon as I get a day off, I’m going to find that Cheeto," one person commented on the TikTok video.
"OMG this is only 1.5 hours away... I need to go on a road trip," another added.
The Cheetos statue is just another in a long list of strange food items to be memorialized in Alberta.
In the province, you can already find the world's largest perogy, a really big sausage and even a huge smiling pinto bean in a hat for some reason.
Why not make the giant Cheeto a stop on a massive food-based road trip around Alberta?