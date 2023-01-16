Calgary Weather Forecast Is Calling For A Lot Of Fog & The City Might Look Spooky
Travel could also be "hazardous."
The Calgary weather forecast is calling for "dense fog patches" in the city which will impact visibility and things might look a little eerie.
According to Environment Canada, fog patches could lift throughout the day on Monday, January 16 but they're likely to return by the evening and hang around into Tuesday.
Visibility in parts of the city could also be suddenly reduced to zero. Calgarians have been warned that the fog might cause travel to be "hazardous," EC said.
Drivers in the city are being told to slow down, watch for tail lights and be prepared to stop if visibility is suddenly reduced while out on city roads.
As well as fog, freezing drizzle could be on the cards so Calgarians might need to watch out in case things get slippery throughout the day.
Fog is also impacting other areas in Alberta including Airdrie, Bonnyville, Brooks, Cardston, Drayton Valley, Drumheller, Grande Prairie, Hanna, Lethbridge, Lloydminster, Okotoks, Peace River, Red Deer, Rocky Mountain House, Spruce Grove and Whitecourt.
In addition to the fog, areas around Cypress Hills Provincial Park and Medicine Hat are being warned of freezing rain.
"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," EC said, so drivers will need to take extra care in those impacted areas.
According to The Weather Network, Calgary can expect temperatures with highs of zero degrees on Monday and one degree on Tuesday.
While January has been light on snow so far, the city could also see some "wet flurries" on Saturday, January 21.
