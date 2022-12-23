Here's What's Open & Closed Over The Holidays In Alberta This Year
Last-minute shoppers, listen up!
The holidays are fast approaching and if you're looking for things to do other than eating your own body weight in turkey, some spots are likely to have different opening hours than usual.
Whether you need to make a last-minute grocery run, or you're planning on heading to the mall for more shopping, you'll need to check ahead of time so you aren't wasting a trip.
So here's what's open and closed in Alberta over the holiday period:
What's open and closed on Christmas Eve in Alberta?
Grocery stores
Safeway: Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Co-op: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Costco: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sobeys: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
FreshCo: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Walmart: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Save On Foods: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Liquor stores
Ace Liquor: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Co-op Wines Spirits and Beer: Open regular hours
Costco Liquor: Open regular hours
Liquor Depot: Open regular hours
Sobeys Liquor: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Malls
West Edmonton Mall: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Edmonton City Centre: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kingsway Mall, Edmonton: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mill Woods Town Centre, Edmonton: Open noon to 5 p.m.
CF Chinook Centre, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CF Market Mall, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Core Shopping Centre, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CrossIron Mills: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Southcentre Mall, Calgary: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Government services
Canada Post: Mail will be collected and delivered as usual
Banks: Banks will operate as usual.
Calgary Transit: Buses, C-Trains and On Demand will operate as usual.
Edmonton Transit: Buses and and LRT services will operate as usual.
Things to do
Calgary Zoo: Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last entry is at 3 p.m. Zoolights starts from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Calgary Leisure Centres: Some are open but hours may vary so visitors should check their local leisure centre.
Banff Sunshine Village: Gondola runs from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Chairlifts run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Lake Louise Ski Resort: Lift runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Public libraries: Most are open but hours may vary so check your local library website.
What's open and closed on Christmas Day in Alberta?
Grocery stores
Safeway: Closed
Co-op: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Costco: Closed
Sobeys: Most locations will be closed, so customers should check their local store website.
FreshCo: Closed
Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills: Closed
Walmart: Closed
Save On Foods: Some locations will be closed and at others, hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Liquor stores
Ace Liquor: Open regular hours
Co-op Wines Spirits and Beer: Open regular hours
Costco Liquor: Open regular hours
Liquor Depot: Open regular hours
Sobeys Liquor: Closed
Malls
West Edmonton Mall: Open noon to 5 p.m.
Edmonton City Centre: Closed
Kingsway Mall, Edmonton: Closed
Mill Woods Town Centre, Edmonton: Closed
CF Chinook Centre, Calgary: Closed
CF Market Mall, Calgary: Closed
The Core Shopping Centre, Calgary: Closed
CrossIron Mills: Closed
Southcentre Mall, Calgary: Closed
Government services
Canada Post: There will be no collection or delivery of mail.
Banks: Most banks will be closed.
Calgary Transit: C-Trains will run every 15 minutes during the day and every 30 minutes after 10 p.m. Buses will run every 25-40 minutes on Routes 1, 3, 8, 9, 14, 23, 38, 43, 100, 300, 301, 302, MAX Orange, MAX Yellow, MAX Teal and MAX Purple.
Edmonton Transit: All bus routes operate using reduced Sunday schedules. LRT runs regular Sunday service.
Things to do
Calgary Zoo: Closed
Calgary Leisure Centres: Closed
Banff Sunshine Village: Gondola runs from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Chairlifts run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Lake Louise Ski Resort: Lift runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Public libraries: Closed
What's open and closed on Boxing Day in Alberta?
Grocery stores
Safeway: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Co-op: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Costco: Open 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Sobeys: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
FreshCo: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Walmart: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Save On Foods: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Liquor stores
Ace Liquor: Open regular hours
Co-op Wines Spirits and Beer: Open regular hours
Costco Liquor: Open regular hours
Liquor Depot: Open regular hours
Sobeys Liquor: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Malls
West Edmonton Mall: Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Edmonton City Centre: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kingsway Mall, Edmonton: Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Mill Woods Town Centre, Edmonton: Open noon to 5 p.m.
CF Chinook Centre, Calgary: Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
CF Market Mall, Calgary: Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Core Shopping Centre, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CrossIron Mills: Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Southcentre Mall, Calgary: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Government services
Canada Post: There will be no collection or delivery of mail.
Banks: Most banks will be closed.
Calgary Transit: Buses and C-Trains operating on a Sunday level of service.
Edmonton Transit: All bus routes and LRT operate using Saturday schedules. Service on Route 4 is increased during the morning.
Things to do
Calgary Zoo: Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last entry is at 3 p.m. Zoolights starts from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Calgary Leisure Centres: Closed
Banff Sunshine Village: Gondola runs from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Chairlifts run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Lake Louise Ski Resort: Lift runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Public libraries: Closed
What's open and closed on New Years Day in in Alberta?
Grocery stores
Safeway: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Co-op: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Costco: Closed
Sobeys: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
FreshCo: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Walmart: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Save On Foods: Some locations will be closed and at others, hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Liquor stores
Ace Liquor: Open regular hours
Co-op Wines Spirits and Beer: Open regular hours
Costco Liquor: Open regular hours
Liquor Depot: Open regular hours
Sobeys Liquor: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Malls
West Edmonton Mall: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Edmonton City Centre: Closed
Kingsway Mall, Edmonton: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Mill Woods Town Centre, Edmonton: Closed
CF Chinook Centre, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CF Market Mall, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Core Shopping Centre, Calgary: Closed
CrossIron Mills: Open 11a.m. to 6 p.m.
Southcentre Mall, Calgary: Closed
Government services
Canada Post: There will be no collection or delivery of mail on January 1 or 2.
Banks: Most banks will be closed.
Calgary Transit: Buses and CTrains operating on a Sunday level of service.
Edmonton Transit: Buses and LRT will operate on a Sunday level of service.
Things to do
Calgary Zoo: Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last entry is at 3 p.m. Zoolights starts from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Calgary Leisure Centres: Closed
Banff Sunshine Village: Gondola runs from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Chairlifts run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Lake Louise Ski Resort: Lift runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Public libraries: Closed