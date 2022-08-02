Parts Of Alberta Saw 'Grapefruit-Sized' Hail & Some Car Windshields Were Shattered (PHOTOS)
Some drivers ended up stranded because of the weather.
Following a string of intense weather events taking place in Alberta over the last month, central and southern parts of the province were the latest to get hit with massive hail the size of grapefruit, which caused a lot of damage to cars in the process.
Weather warnings on Monday, August 1 had called for "golfball-sized" hail and even potential tornadoes through the afternoon and evening in Kneehill County and Red Deer County. While no tornadoes were reported, areas around Red Deer did see some huge hail.
Northern Hail Project shared an image of hail it had found just northwest of Markerville, which measured around 106 millimetres across.
\u201c106mm (grapefruit) sized hail NW of Merkerville, AB #ABstorm\u201d— NHP Field Project \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 (@NHP Field Project \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6) 1659398870
Other Twitter users shared images of the huge hail around Alberta.
\u201cI can\u2019t even. I panic took this without putting it in the ruler properly \ud83d\ude02. Tennis balls when it was NW of Markerville 17:40. They\u2019re still coming down. Stay clear. #abstorm\u201d— Mhairi (@Mhairi) 1659398436
Drivers in the area had to contend with the massive hail storm, which left some vehicles damaged.
In videos shared on Twitter, drivers on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway just outside Red Deer were seen stranded by the side of the road with their car lights and windscreens smashed.
\u201c#abstorm my heart goes out to all the ppl stranded along the QE2 outside of Reddeer. Vehicles are completely totalled with ppl stranded. Windows and lights smashed out. Vehicles covered in hail dents:(\u201d— Miranda (@Miranda) 1659404325
Alberta RCMP said around 70 vehicles on the QEII had their windows and windscreens smashed in the hail, according to Global News.
Others were able to share the damage to their vehicles up close. One Twitter user said they'd been stuck in the hail storm by Antler Hill and the pictures of their vehicle showed a completely shattered windshield and huge dents all over as a result of the extreme weather.
\u201cGot stuck in the huge hail storm at the bottom of Antler Hill between #reddeer and #Innisfail. Thankfully it\u2019s just the vehicle that got damaged. Crazy stuff to experience though. #abstorm\u201d— Matt Berry (@Matt Berry) 1659414370
Another video shared on TikTok showed a truck with smashed windows, a leaking sunroof and tons of dents from where the hail had hit it.
Meanwhile, one person was able to capture the scale of the damage to a sunroof that had completely shattered and collapsed due to the hail storm.
\u201cMet a very shaken up family at thw McDonald's in Innisfail who got caught in the hail. Every one is ok, and they were very nice to let me take photos. 8:10pm. #abstorm\u201d— T.L. Carmody (@T.L. Carmody) 1659406753
Hopefully, the massive hail storms will subside soon!