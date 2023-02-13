Alberta's Weather Forecast Calls For Up To 20 cm Of Snow & Here's When To Get The Shovel Out
Winds up to 100km/h are also expected in some areas.
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for spots all over Alberta, with extremely strong winds and heavy snowfall forecast today.
While winter has been relatively mild so far in the province, the Alberta weather forecast shows that areas in the north, west and south are about to see winds of up to 100 kilometres an hour and a lot of snow on Monday, February 13.
EC said that Banff and Jasper National Parks, Crowsnest Pass, Fort Chipewyan, High Level and Kananaskis are all expected to receive up to 20 centimetres of snow by the late morning.
To make it worse, there's also going to be strong winds of up to 60 kilometres an hour so there will be "poor visibility" as all that snow blows around.
Anyone that's due to be travelling in any of the impacted areas should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions. If you're driving, make sure to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop, EC warned.
As well as snow, Crowsnest Pass has also received a wind warning, along with areas such as Cardston, Cypress Hills Provincial Park, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.
In these spots, the forecast is expecting "strong southwesterly winds" which could be around 100 kilometres an hour, and have the potential to cause havoc.
If you live or work in the area, there could be damage to buildings such as roof shingles or windows. Loose objects might also end up caught in the gusts causing injury or damage.
Anyone driving in these areas – especially those in large vehicles like trucks and vans – should be prepared for "hazardous driving conditions" on highways that could experience strong cross winds.
In Calgary, The Weather Network has forecast "snow-rain showers" over the morning, while Edmonton could see snow flurries through the afternoon.