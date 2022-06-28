Alberta's Canada Day Weekend Forecast Is Here & You Might Want To Rethink Camping Plans
Thunderstorms are incoming! ⛈️
Canada Day weekend is just around the corner and if you've got grand plans of spending your long weekend camping, hiking or doing basically anything outside in Alberta's great outdoors, the weather forecast might get in your way.
According to The Weather Network, Alberta could see some sun and warm weather in the early part of the weekend, but changing weather could put a dampener on plans later on.
"Canada Day festivities may be interrupted by Mother Nature’s natural fireworks – thunderstorms," TWN said.
The very best weather this weekend will be seen by the Yukon and Northwest Territories due to a "summer ridge" bringing warm temperatures, but this is also great news for Alberta too.
The ridge is going to bring seasonal or just above-average temperatures as well as some sunshine to Alberta at the beginning of the long weekend.
However, the good weather could end abruptly with isolated thunderstorm activity so if you're looking to get some of that fresh mountain air this weekend, you might want to do that sooner rather than later.
"Frequent pop-up thunderstorms may interrupt camping, hiking, or backcountry activities in mountainous areas during the later half of the weekend," TWN said.
The weekend might be a story of two halves, but at least there'll be a bit of sunshine this long weekend, considering how wild Alberta's weather has been recently.
The province also doesn't have to contend with soaring temperatures like last year's heat wave which hit over the Canada Day weekend, which is a positive. However, this year's summer forecast suggests there's still "warmer than normal" weather to come through July and August.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.