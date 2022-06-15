Alberta's Weather Has Been All Over The Place This Week & These Videos Are A Wild Ride
The City of Calgary is in a "State of Local Emergency."
It's been a wild weather week in Alberta with heavy rain, snow, hail, wind and a risk of flooding. Albertans have taken to social media to share unbelievable photos and videos showing how intense the weather is.
Areas of the province are expected to see over a month's worth of rainfall in just two days, and the City of Calgary even declared a local state of emergency as it was concerned over flooding in areas near the Bow and Elbow rivers.
One Twitter user shared videos of how the increased rainfall was affecting rivers, including Sheep River Falls and Elbow Falls, in southern Alberta. In a video of Elbow Falls, the user used clips taken 24 hours apart to show how much the heavy rain had changed the river flow.
\u201cA few comparison clips of Elbow Falls at noon yesterday and twenty hours later. #abstorm #shareyourweather\u201d— Jo Majko (@Jo Majko) 1655216071
As well as heavy rainfall, some areas in the province also received late snowfall this week. The snowfall in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park on June 14 was heavy, leading to avalanche risks in the area, according to Alberta Parks.
\u201cJust 1/2hr south of me in Peter Lougheed provincial park in #Kananaskis, a decent amount of #snow Shay and Jay sent photos #ShareYourWeather #abstorm #June2022\u201d— Tom Graham (@Tom Graham) 1655214986
Back in Calgary, the heavy rain and wind downed a few trees across the city, including one in Spruce Hill that narrowly missed surrounding cars.
Another TikTok user also showed just how quickly the weather has been changing in the province with a video that showed enormous hail stones hitting the ground Sunday evening. However, in less than 50 minutes, bright sunshine was back out in full force.
@sherlybrack
Like Calgarian always says if you don't like the weather just wait #iykyk #fyp #rain #hail #weather #yyc #yyctiktok #yyccalgary #yycliving #yyclife
The latest data from the province showed river flow in Calgary was downgraded to "High Streamflow" rather than flood watch.
According to Environment Canada weather warnings, the heavy rainfall experienced in some parts of the province, including Calgary, Nordegg, Kananaskis and Okotoks, is expected to end on the morning of Wednesday, June 15.
However, some other areas, such as Drumheller, Medicine Hat and Brooks, could see wind with gusts of up to 90 kilometres an hour for the majority of the day, according to Environment Canada.