NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
alberta weather

Alberta's Weather Has Been All Over The Place This Week & These Videos Are A Wild Ride

The City of Calgary is in a "State of Local Emergency."

Calgary Staff Writer
A fallen tree in Calgary. Right: Sheep River Falls in Alberta.

A fallen tree in Calgary. Right: Sheep River Falls in Alberta.

@jaydenstauffer16 | Instagram, attila_thefun | Twitter

It's been a wild weather week in Alberta with heavy rain, snow, hail, wind and a risk of flooding. Albertans have taken to social media to share unbelievable photos and videos showing how intense the weather is.

Areas of the province are expected to see over a month's worth of rainfall in just two days, and the City of Calgary even declared a local state of emergency as it was concerned over flooding in areas near the Bow and Elbow rivers.

One Twitter user shared videos of how the increased rainfall was affecting rivers, including Sheep River Falls and Elbow Falls, in southern Alberta. In a video of Elbow Falls, the user used clips taken 24 hours apart to show how much the heavy rain had changed the river flow.

As well as heavy rainfall, some areas in the province also received late snowfall this week. The snowfall in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park on June 14 was heavy, leading to avalanche risks in the area, according to Alberta Parks.

Back in Calgary, the heavy rain and wind downed a few trees across the city, including one in Spruce Hill that narrowly missed surrounding cars.

Another TikTok user also showed just how quickly the weather has been changing in the province with a video that showed enormous hail stones hitting the ground Sunday evening. However, in less than 50 minutes, bright sunshine was back out in full force.

@sherlybrack

Like Calgarian always says if you don't like the weather just wait #iykyk #fyp #rain #hail #weather #yyc #yyctiktok #yyccalgary #yycliving #yyclife

The latest data from the province showed river flow in Calgary was downgraded to "High Streamflow" rather than flood watch.

According to Environment Canada weather warnings, the heavy rainfall experienced in some parts of the province, including Calgary, Nordegg, Kananaskis and Okotoks, is expected to end on the morning of Wednesday, June 15.

However, some other areas, such as Drumheller, Medicine Hat and Brooks, could see wind with gusts of up to 90 kilometres an hour for the majority of the day, according to Environment Canada.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...