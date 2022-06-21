Alberta's Summer Forecast Just Dropped & Some Cities Will Be 'Warmer Than Normal'
219 temperature records were broken last year. 🥵
If you were worried about a repeat of last year's scorching summer heatwave in Alberta, you can breathe a sigh of relief now.
Don't get too excited though, because there will still be periods of hot summer weather in the province, and some cities will even be "warmer than normal."
According to the summer forecast from The Weather Network, Alberta temperatures will not be as high as the province saw in June and July last year, but "there will still be periods of hot weather, especially across southern parts of the province."
In case you'd somehow forgotten, last summer's heatwave that took place from June 25 to July 2 saw 219 temperature records either broken or tied in the province, according to Environment Canada.
The hottest recorded temperature recorded in the province during that period was a toasty 41.5 degrees Celcius in Grande Prairie on June 29, 2021.
Luckily, Alberta isn't likely to see the same weather this year, as periods of cooler weather will provide relief from the heat throughout summer, TWN said.
As a result, overall temperatures are forecast to be near-normal in central and northern parts of the province including Edmonton and Fort McMurray.
In southern Alberta, cities like Calgary are still expected to see higher temperatures than normal.
According to TWN, one of the main concerns going into June was the ongoing drought across southern Alberta. However, a "dramatic pattern reversal" with heavy rain and thunderstorms actually might have led to the month being in the top five wettest Junes on record in southern Alberta.
July and August are likely to hold a more typical summer pattern and parts of southern Alberta could find themselves on the dry side once again, while the north could see storms and "localized excessive rainfall".