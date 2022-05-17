Alberta Could See Even More Snow This Week So Don't Pack Your Coat Away Just Yet
It's gonna get cold! ❄️
Alberta has been enjoying some delightful spring weather but sadly it isn't going to last for long. Arctic air is expected to hit Canada later this week and parts of the province could even see some mid-May snowfall.
According to The Weather Network, Alberta will be one of six provinces with areas of high elevation that could be hit with snowfall this week including Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec and B.C.
The cold spell is being blamed on a "ridge" parked over North America that is likely to pull a lot of cold Arctic air south, leading to a chilly and snowy Friday.
"This cold air will fuel a late-week storm that could bring a swath of snow," said Kevin MacKay, a meteorologist for TWN.
The severity of the snowfall across Canada will be impacted by where the late-week storm forms over the U.S., TWN said.
If it starts in Colorado, there could be more Gulf warmth and less Arctic air, but if it forms in Wyoming or Montana, things could take a chillier turn resulting in bigger snowfall across the provinces. Albertans can at least take comfort in learning that the worst of the snowfall is expected to actually arrive in northwestern Ontario.
Currently, Calgary and Edmonton are just forecast for a rainy end to the week, but depending on how this storm forms, that rain could potentially turn to snow pretty quickly.
Calgary’s high elevation increases the odds of getting some snowfall, TWN said, compared to a city like Medicine Hat that has only seen snowfall after May 20 just six times since records began.
Either way, it probably isn't time to pack away your winter coats just yet.
