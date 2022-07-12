Heat Warnings Are In Place For Southern Alberta & It's Going To Be Scorching This Week
Things are heating up! 🥵
Between heavy storms, huge hail and tornadoes, Alberta's July weather has really been all over the place. That streak is set to continue this week as Environment Canada issued heat warnings for parts of southern Alberta, where temperatures are set to reach 30 degrees and above.
Environment Canada (EC) issued a heat warning for areas such as Calgary, Drumheller, Medicine Hat, Brooks and Okotoks.
In the City of Calgary, temperatures are expected to hit 30 degrees. Even further south, regions like Medicine Hat — Bow Island — Suffield, could reach 32 degrees.
Temperatures will stay warm overnight, too, with lows of around 15 degrees.
"Temperatures are forecast to moderate Wednesday evening before climbing back into the 30s by this weekend," the warning said.
EC said that heat warnings are issued "when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion."
If you do have outdoor plans, they recommended moving them to the cooler hours of the day. But, if you are outdoors, make sure to frequent breaks from the heat and drink plenty of water.
EC added that children and pets should not be left in a closed vehicle for any length of time in hot temperatures.
Symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion to look out for include "high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness," it added.
Those who can experience more severe side effects include children, seniors, people with preexisting medical conditions, outdoor workers and those who are socially isolated.
If you are heading out, don't forget to pack plenty of water and sunscreen!