august civic holiday 2022

Here's What Is Open & Closed In Alberta For The August Civic Holiday

The long weekend awaits!

Calgary Staff Writer
A grocery store. Right: A Calgary bus.

The August long weekend is almost upon us and whether you've got big vacation plans or a weekend of rest and relaxation ahead, having that extra day off is pretty sweet.

Despite not being a stat. holiday, Heritage Day (or the August Civic Holiday) might mean some of your local stores and services have different opening hours or some may be closed altogether, so checking in advance can avoid any disappointment.

Here's what will be open and closed in Alberta for the August Civic Holiday:

Grocery stores

Safeway: Open regular hours.
Co-op: Most locations will be open. Hours may vary at some locations, so customers should check their local store website.
Costco: Most locations will be open. Hours may vary at some locations, so customers should check their local store website.
Sobeys: Most locations will be open. Hours may vary at some locations, so customers should check their local store website.
FreshCo: Open regular hours.
Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills: Most locations will be open. Hours may vary at some locations, so customers are recommended to check their local store website.
Walmart: Open regular hours.
Save On Foods: Most locations will be open. Hours may vary at some locations, so customers are recommended to check their local store website.

Liquor stores

Ace Liquor: Open regular hours.
Co-op Wines Spirits and Beer: Open regular hours.
Liquor Depot: Open regular hours.
Sobeys Liquor: Open regular hours.

Malls

West Edmonton Mall: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Edmonton City Centre: Open noon to 5 p.m.
Kingsway Mall, Edmonton: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Mill Woods Town Centre, Edmonton: Open noon to 5 p.m.
CF Chinook Centre, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
CF Market Mall, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Core Shopping Centre, Calgary: Open noon to 5 p.m.
CrossIron Mills: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Southcentre Mall, Calgary: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Government services

Canada Post: There will be no collection or delivery of mail.
Banks: Closed.
Calgary Transit: Buses, C-Trains and On Demand will be operating on a Sunday level of service.
Edmonton Transit: ETS bus routes will operate on their regular Sunday schedules.

Things to do

Calgary Zoo: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The last entry is at 5 p.m.
Calgary Recreation Services: Closed.
Cineplex theatres: Open regular hours.
Calaway Park: Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

